FC Copenhagen 1-3 Man City: Phil Foden scores important third to earn two-goal advantage in Champions League last-16 tie

Phil Foden struck an important injury-time goal to put Manchester City in control of their Champions League last-16 tie with a 3-1 victory over Copenhagen.

City extended their unbeaten run in Europe to 21 matches and will return to the Etihad on March 6 for the second leg, in between crucial Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Liverpool, both live on Sky Sports, to continue their title defence.

Kevin De Bruyne struck the opener after just 10 minutes amid a dominant start which should have seen them further ahead before Jack Grealish went off injured and an Ederson mistake allowed Copenhagen's Magnus Mattsson to equalise.

But Bernardo Silva struck in added time of the first half to restore their lead and after Erling Haaland had hit the crossbar, and been denied by goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, Foden netted in the 92nd minute to move City closer to the quarter-finals.

Player ratings: Copenhagen: Grabara (7), McKenna (6), Vavro (6), Diks (5), Jelert (6), Mattsson (7), Jensen (6), Goncalves (6), Elyounoussi (6), Claesson (6), Achouri (6).



Subs: Cornelius (6), Hojlund (6), Sorensen (n/a), Larsson (n/a)



Man City: Ederson (5), Walker (7), Stones (7), Dias (7), Ake (7), Rodri (7), De Bruyne (8), Silva (8), Foden (8), Grealish (6), Haaland (7).



Subs: Doku (7), Nunes (n/a)



Player of the Match: Phil Foden

How Man City beat Copenhagen

Image: Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring Man City's second with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne

Man City could have scored twice in the opening 10 minutes before De Bruyne gave them the lead. The midfielder glanced a header wide when well positioned in the box before Nathan Ake hooked over from close range, but De Bruyne soon clinically fired across the goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner from a tight angle.

City had over 80 per cent possession in a dominant opening 20 minutes but were dealt a blow when Grealish was forced off and were then within inches of a second as Copenhagen centre-back Denis Vavro headed against his own crossbar.

Team news: Jack Grealish made a surprise return to the Man City line-up, starting his first game since January 7.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker also came in as Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku dropped to the bench.

Ederson had barely touched the ball until he gifted the hosts a way back into the game. The goalkeeper played a stray pass out to Mohamed Elyounoussi and the ricochet from his blocked shot was curled home from the edge of the box by debutant Mattsson.

Mattsson then volleyed over from inside the City area before being involved in a fortunate second for the visitors. In a tackle with De Bruyne, the ball ricocheted perfectly through to Silva, who flicked it past the goalkeeper.

Image: Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring his goal for Manchester City

City started the second half slowly, finding opportunities harder to come by with only De Bruyne's shot from outside the area having to be tipped around the right post.

Ake had to be alert to clear Elyounoussi's cross which substitute Andreas Cornelius was waiting to turn home before Grabara flung to his left to parry Jeremy Doku's powerful effort.

England in line for fifth CL spot Man City’s victory moved England into second, behind Italy, in the UEFA coefficient rankings, for the extra Champions League place next season.

RB Leipzig’s defeat to Real Madrid contributed to Germany dropping to third, with Spain in fourth.

City pushed hard for a third in the final 15 minutes, seeing Haaland denied on three occasions with a deflected header striking the crossbar before Grabara saved twice. The goalkeeper, though, was finally beaten again as De Bruyne pulled the ball back from the byline for Foden to slot.

Guardiola: Today was perfect - I'm proud

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to TNT Sports:

"Really, really good, so proud. It was important. Today was perfect. They were patient in the right moments. Really good. I'm really proud of the team. The third goal helped us a lot. Hopefully, we can finish it off at home and go to the next game.

"It was important to not lose the tie here. The game was really well played from the first minute. We conceded a goal but sometimes that happens.

"In the second half, they played with five in the back but in general we did well. We didn't concede transitions or make the crowd support the team... We had the perfect tempo so really pleased."

On Kevin De Bruyne's impact since returning: "Yeah, extraordinary. The first goal was amazing, the right pass and tempo from Phil Foden. The biggest players appear on the biggest stages. It's the hour of truth. We started well. We have to do our job and finish it. I'm just really pleased for the result."

De Bruyne: I'm happy and feeling good

Image: Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring Man City's opener at Copenhagen

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne spoke to TNT Sports after scoring and producing one assist:

"I'm just trying to play good. It's been a long five or six months but I'm just happy to be back, helping the team win games and be at my best.

"I feel alright. Obviously, I still need a couple more games and minutes. I've not played 90 minutes for almost a year but I'm getting there, I'm feeling good and the level is good enough for the moment - so I'm happy."

Opta Stats: De Bruyne shines in knockout stages again

Manchester City have now won each of their last 11 games in all competitions, their longest such run since a 21-game run between December 2020 and March 2021.

Manchester City became the first side in UEFA Champions League history to score 3+ goals in seven successive games, while they're just the third team to do so in four successive away games in the competition after Barcelona in February 2012 and FC Bayern München in February 2020.

Since the start of 2019-20, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (10) is just the fourth player to score at least 10 goals in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League after Karim Benzema (17), Erling Haaland (13) and Robert Lewandowski (11).

FC København's Magnus Mattsson became just the second player in UEFA Champions League history to make his debut in the knockout stages and subsequently score against the reigning champions after Leroy Sané for FC Schalke 04 against Real Madrid in March 2015.

