Barcelona say Neymar wants PSG exit and that club are in Antoine Griezmann talks

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona after two seasons at PSG

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says PSG will not sell Neymar but the club are in talks with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

French international Griezmann has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp this summer, while Atletico Madrid's president has said he "does not know" whether the forward has signed for Barcelona or not.

The 28-year-old, who has four years left on his contract, has informed Atletico that he wants to leave.

1:29 Spanish football expert Terry Gibson expects Antoine Griezmann to join Barcelona after confirming he will leave Atletico Madrico this summer Spanish football expert Terry Gibson expects Antoine Griezmann to join Barcelona after confirming he will leave Atletico Madrico this summer

Barcelona's president Bartomeu said at a press conference on Friday: "There is interest in Griezmann. Yesterday our CEO, Oscar Grau, met with Miguel Angel Gil (of Atletico Madrid)."

The respective presidents' meeting this week comes after comments made by Atletico's CEO Angel Gil in June, when he said that Griezmann will depart Madrid for Barcelona during the current window.

Meanwhile, Neymar has also been linked with Barcelona.

The 27-year-old completed a world record £200m move to the PSG in 2017, but has been touted for a return to the Spanish champions during this transfer window.

"We know that Neymar wants to leave PSG, but we also know that PSG do not want him to go," Bartomeu added.

0:20 Pep Guardiola told Catalan media Ara he does not know whether a return to Barcelona would work for Neymar Pep Guardiola told Catalan media Ara he does not know whether a return to Barcelona would work for Neymar

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently commented that he did not want Neymar to return to Spanish football, due to his off-the-field behaviour in 2018/19 - in which he was banned from three 2019/20 Champions League games - and was involved in an altercation with a fan during the Coupe de France final.

