Manchester City transfer news and rumours
Transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Etihad Stadium
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 26/04/20 9:11am
The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester City - and those who could leave the club.
The latest players linked with a move to Manchester City...
Ruben Dias - Barcelona and Manchester City are among the leading candidates interested in signing the Benfica defender, according to reports (Daily Star, April 25)
Saul Niguez - Man Utd and Man City have been given a free run at signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder after Barcelona decided against taking up their first option to buy the midfielder (Daily Mirror, April 24)
Ben White - City are interested in Brighton's 22-year-old centre-back, who is on loan with Leeds (The Athletic, April 22)
Milan Skriniar - City have been warned only a "big offer" will be enough for Inter Milan to consider selling the centre-back (Daily Express, April 22)
Kalidou Koulibaly - The Napoli centre-back has informed his entourage that he is 'not convinced' by a move to PSG, even if a substantial offer is made, and is more interested heading to England, with interest from City (Le10sport, April 21)
Other players recently linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium...
- Kluiverth Aguilar (The Sun, April 20)
- Raul Jimenez (ESPN, April 20)
- Nelson Semedo (Daily Express, April 15)
- Dayot Upamecano (Sky Sports, April 14)
- Lautaro Martinez (Sunday Express, April 12).
- Jonathan Tah (90min, April 11).
- Houssem Aouar (Daily Mirror, April 8).
- Lucas Martinez (Calciomercato, April 5).
- Raphael Varane (Daily Star, April 4).
- Douglas Costa (Calcio Mercato, April 4).
- Harry Kane (Daily Mail, April 1).
- David Alaba (The Sun, March 27)
- Ferran Torres (Corriere dello Sport, March 26)
- James Rodriguez (Don Balon, March 25)
- Malick Thiaw (Daily Mail, March 25)
- Sandro Tonali (Corriere dello Sport, March 24)
The latest on players linked with a Man City exit...
Leroy Sane - The winger is moving closer to a Manchester City exit this summer and a dream move to Bayern Munich. (Daily Mirror, April 16); A deal is in place to sign for Bayern this summer, 12 months on from his failed move to the Bundesliga champions (Diario Sport, April 21)
Sergio Aguero - Argentine club Independiente are ramping up their efforts to snatch Aguero back from Manchester City this summer, according to reports in South America (Daily Mirror, April 15)
Joao Cancelo - Barcelona want to sign the Portugal defender this summer and are prepared to offer Nelson Semedo in part exchange (Daily Telegraph, April 10)
Gabriel Jesus - Juventus are keen to sign the Manchester City striker to replace Gonzalo Higuain (Calciomercato, March 25) Juventus still want to sign the striker - according to reports in Italy. The Serie A club could offer Douglas Costa to City in exchange for the forward (Calciomercato, April 3)
Other players recently linked with a move away from City...
- Angelino (Kicker, April 9)
- David Silva (The Athletic, April 9)
- John Stones (Daily Star, March 28)
- Jayden Braaf (Daily Express, March 16)
- Riyad Mahrez (The Sun, March 17)
- Yan Couto (Daily Express, March 19)
The latest Manchester City contract talk...
Pep Guardiola - City chiefs have identified six candidates that could replace Guardiola as manager at the Etihad (Daily Star, March 30)
Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - Man City will use the time without competitive football to accelerate fresh contract talks with key duo De Bruyne and Sterling (The Sun, March 16)