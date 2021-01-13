Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.

0:40 Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has revealed that a deal to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal is closer than it has been previously.

Mesut Ozil has said "if I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce" amid speculation the Turkish Super Lig club are interested in signing the Arsenal midfielder.

The 32-year-old's representatives are currently in talks with a number of clubs, including Fenerbahce and DC United, over a move away from Arsenal, although the player's priority is to see out his current contract until the summer.

Arsenal are yet to receive any direct contact from other clubs regarding the prospect of Ozil leaving this month. The playmaker has not featured for the Gunners since March last year after being omitted from manager Mikel Arteta's Premier League and Europa League squads for the first half of this season.

'Everything in place for Ozil to join Fenerbahce'

6:20 Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth shared their views on Mesut Ozil's Twitter Q&A during The Transfer Show.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth on Tuesday's The Transfer Show:

"It does look like there is light at the end of the tunnel as far as Mesut Ozil's move away from Arsenal is concerned.

"It looks like a deal is doable. Ozil said yesterday in his Twitter Q&A that if he were to move to Turkey, then Fenerbahce would be the only club he would go to.

"So we know Ozil likes Fenerbahce and Fenerbahce like Ozil and their president said it remains a dream to sign Ozil. So everything is in place to get the deal done.

"And you get the impression there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done, although there is still the issue of who pays his wages for the remaining six months of his Arsenal contract...."

0:38 Arsenal fan and content creator Pippa Monique told Transfer Talk that Mesut Ozil didn't give too much away in his Q&A session.

Arsenal are on the hunt for an attacking midfielder but should they wait to try again for "special" Houssem Aouar or take the plunge in January?

Speaking on the latest Transfer Talk podcast with Sky Sports News' Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth, ESPN football expert Julien Laurens said he believed Aouar would "bring something special" to Arsenal.

"Arsenal tried for Houssem Aouar in the summer - they made one offer; they could have gone back but instead they went for Thomas Partey," Laurens said.

"Aouar won't move in January. He's been fantastic and they [Lyon] have a big chance to win the title this season. He will be available in the summer - he still wants to leave and join a bigger league - but can Arsenal really wait until the summer to get that creative player?

"Do you wait for Aouar or do you go for an Emi Buendia? He would be cheaper and he's a slightly different profile but he knows the culture of the league.

"Then there's Marcel Sabitzer who is not maybe as creative as Buendia or Aouar as a pure No 10 with technical skills, but brings you box-to-box energy and is very versatile.

"But Aouar would be huge in that Arsenal team - he would bring something a bit special."

0:54 Folarin Balogun is likely to leave Arsenal for free in the summer, and the Transfer Talk show discusses him and the potential departure of Mesut Ozil

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is increasingly likely to see out the remaining six months of his contract and leave for free in the summer. Balogun and his representatives have been talking to foreign clubs - he's allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month.

As it stands, Balogun is unlikely to go out on loan this month amid interest from a number of clubs in the Sky Bet Championship with talks over a new Arsenal contract so far failing to reach an agreement.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club are doing all they can to keep him, telling reporters on January 7: "Well, you need three parties to make a deal. For sure the club wants to make a deal and the manager wants to make a deal; the player wants to stay; and I'm not sure about the agent.

"I'm not saying he's stopping it, but we need to find an agreement with him. We are negotiating in the end with an agent, and a player who wants to stay at the club, and we need to find an agreement. I'm telling you we are doing everything we can to keep him here.

"And hopefully from the other side they are doing the same and they are defending the same interests - which is the player's interests, which is to stay at the football club and successful with us."

The latest players linked with a move to Arsenal

Ali Akman - Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League sides tracking Turkey U21 international striker Akman (Daily Mail, January 12)

Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal are set to recall the Frenchman from his season-long loan spell at Hertha Berlin (Bild, January 10)

Image: Could Julian Brandt be on his way to Arsenal? - AP photo

Julian Brandt - Arsenal have been given a transfer boost with Borussia Dortmund refusing to rule out selling the player this month (Sun, January 3); Dortmund are reportedly willing to sell the Germany international this month, amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal (Daily Mirror, January 9).

Marcel Sabitzer - The Arsenal target could be available for '£30m or less' in the summer, according to reports (The Sun, January 7).

Image: Marcel Sabitzer is the latest name to be linked with a move to Arsenal

Yves Bissouma - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on signing the Brighton midfielder in the January window (Daily Mail, January 7).

Omar Rekik - Arsenal finalising the transfer of Tunisia U21 defender from Hertha Berlin (Sky Sports News, January 7); Arsenal are set to confirm the £900,000 signing of Rekik this week (Daily Mail, January 7).

Emi Buendia - Arsenal's hopes of landing Buendia have faded away after Norwich decided they will not sell this month, according to reports (Daily Express, January 8); Arsenal are unlikely to move for the Norwich midfielder this month because of a lack of funds (Daily Mirror, January 6); Buendia is desperate to return to the Premier League, even if it's with Norwich, amid Arsenal transfer rumours surrounding the attacking midfielder (Daily Star, January 6); Arsenal are investigating a possible player-plus-cash deal for Emiliano Buendia, to try and persuade Norwich City to sell the highly-rated midfielder (The Independent, January 4); Arsenal have scouted the Norwich midfielder "extensively", but are unlikely to make a January bid for the Argentine despite their search for a new creative midfielder (Daily Express, January 3).

Image: Emi Buendia wants a return to the Premier League, but could it be at Arsenal?

Houssem Aouar - Arsenal are unlikely to land the high-profile signing from Lyon this month because the £45m-rated midfielder is too expensive (Daily Express, January 2).

Seny Dieng - Arsenal are tracking the highly-rated Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper (Sun, January 4).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Deals will be confirmed here.

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Mesut Ozil - Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has revealed the Turkish club are "closer than before" to landing Mesut Ozil's signature ahead of the midfielder's Arsenal exit (Daily Star, January 12).

Mesut Ozil has said "if I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce" (Sky Sports News, January 11); Ozil has offered Arsenal a new financial plan that would pave the way to a January transfer (Daily Star, January 11); The German is willing to leave Arsenal immediately if the club covers a significant part of his wage demands (The Sun, January 10); Fenerbahce boss Erol Bulut is remaining coy over the potential arrival of Ozil (Mirror, January 8); Arsenal fear they will be stuck with Ozil until the very last day of his contract despite him being linked with a January move (The Sun, January 7); the midfielder's representatives are in talks with a number of clubs, including Fenerbahce and DC United (Sky Sports News, January 6)

Eddie Nketiah - Arteta has revealed that he doesn't expect Nketiah to move this month (January 11); West Ham have identified the 21-year-old as striker reinforcement after Sebastien Haller joined Ajax (London Evening Standard, January 9).

Folarin Balogun - The striker is increasingly likely to see out the remaining six months of his contract and leave for free in the summer. The 19-year-old is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club this month and the player and his representatives are in talks with a number of clubs. As it stands, Balogun is unlikely to go out on loan this month amid interest from a number of clubs in the Championship (Sky Sports News, January 7)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos - Genoa have confirmed they want to sign Arsenal defender Sokratis. The Serie A club's chief executive Alessandro Zarbano said: "Sokratis is an option, really good player - we still don't know if he'll arrive in the next few days." Sokratis' Arsenal contract expires in the summer (January 11).

The Arsenal defender is wanted by Italian side Genoa (Daily Mail, January 6); Sokratis has interest from Napoli and Fenerbahce as he prepares to leave in January. (Daily Mail, January 2).

Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson - As part of Arsenal's interest in Emiliano Buendia, it is reported that 'Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson are among the players Arsenal are willing to offer Norwich...Norwich would want at least £40m, but it is felt options like Willock or Nelson could smooth the challenges posed by any sale (The Independent, January 4).

Lucas Torreira - Arsenal have a decision to make regarding the future of Torreira with Fiorentina expressing an interest (Daily Mirror, January 11); Arsenal are reportedly ready to recall the midfielder from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid. (Daily Express, January 4).

Mohamed Elneny - The Arsenal midfielder is the subject of transfer interest from Turkish side Besiktas and circumstances could pave the way for a January move for the Egyptian (Daily Mail, January 5).

Dani Ceballos - The midfielder is planning to return to Real Madrid this summer rather than pursue a permanent transfer to Arsenal (Cadena Ser via the Mirror, January 5).

Confirmed Arsenal departures

William Saliba - The Arsenal defender has joined Nice on loan until the end of the season (January 4).

Sead Kolasinac - The left-back has agreed to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season. (December 31).

Matt Macey - The goalkeeper has joined Hibernian on a permanent deal until the end of the season (January 8).

The latest Arsenal contract news

Rob Holding - The defender has signed a new three-year deal with the option of a further year that could keep him at the club until 2024.

Folarin Balogun - The teenager is talking to other clubs as is his right because his contract expires in the summer but Arsenal are also speaking to Balogun and his representatives about a new contract (The Transfer Show, January 6).

Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal have told the striker to wait until the summer for contract talks (The Sun, January 6).