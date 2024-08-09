Dominic Solanke: Tottenham agree £65m deal with Bournemouth for striker

Tottenham have agreed a £65m deal with Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke.

The deal will see Spurs pay an initial £55m with £10m possible to follow in bonuses. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has targeted centre-forward depth this summer.

Sky Sports News understands 26-year-old Solanke had a £65m clause in his contract if a big Premier League club came in for him.

Liverpool could pocket themselves £10m in additional transfer funds if Spurs secure the signature of Solanke thanks to a sell-on clause. He played for the Reds 27 times during the 2017/18 campaign.

Solanke - who scored 19 Premier League goals last season - missed Bournemouth's pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano last weekend due to a foot injury.

Speaking after the game, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said he expected the striker to return for Saturday's friendly against Girona.

Iraola told Sky Sports News: "Someone stamped on his (Solanke's) foot yesterday and we are not going to risk him in a pre-season friendly, and I hope he is going to play in the next game against Girona.

"[It's] nothing big [Solanke's injury], just that he couldn't put the boot on, and we decided obviously to [not risk him]."

Asked about how an injury is perceived amid transfer speculation, the Spaniard responded: "It's not in my control. I tell you what has happened and I've seen it happen. It's the reality.

"It'll probably make it bigger, but the truth is Dom came today and we decided it doesn't make any sense to risk him in a friendly but it's not a big injury, I'm not worried because he will be fine in three of four days."

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou highlighted the need for another centre forward option when he told football.london: "You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould.

"It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us."

Analysis: Solanke would be an ideal fit for Ange's Spurs

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Tottenham are chasing Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke and he could be a game-changer for Ange Postecoglou's side.

"Spurs have been crying out for a centre forward signing since Harry Kane was sold last summer. Richarlison and Heung-min Son both played that role, with the other moving to the left wing, at different times last season. But all Spurs fans know Son is better coming in off the flank, while Richarlison's form and fitness has not been reliable.

"With Spurs back in European competition and looking to push for a high finish they needed a high-quality alternative. Solanke looks ideal.

"He scored 19 goals for Bournemouth last season and at 26 the former Chelsea and Liverpool forward is hitting his prime.

"He is a proper box finisher, with 17 strikes last season coming from inside the area and with Spurs ranking fourth in the Premier League for crosses per game in 2023/24, Solanke can be the man to finish off those moves."