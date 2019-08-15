Paulo Dybala no closer to Juventus exit, says sporting director Fabio Paratici

Paulo Dybala attracted interest from Manchester United and Tottenham earlier this month

Paulo Dybala is no closer to a move away from Juventus, according to the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The Serie A champions are open to letting the Argentina striker leave this summer, but would like to secure a replacement before sanctioning a sale.

Sky Sports News understands Manchester United ended their interest in Dybala prior to the close of the Premier League window due to his wage demands and excessive requests from his agent.

Tottenham agreed a £64.4m deal with Juve ahead of Deadline Day, but were unable to push through a the deal for the 25-year-old.

"The market is open and there is interest, but there are no names closer to a sale," Paratici said.

"[Dybala] is a Juve player - indeed, he is a great Juve player. As I said, during the transfer market, there are discussions and negotiations."

Dybala could miss out on a spot in Juventus' Champions League squad

New Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri recently suggested Dybala could miss out on a place in his 25-man Champions League squad due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He said: "I could talk to him, but if the market goes a certain way then what I say counts for nothing, because in the end we need to cut six players.

"This will also depend on who will receive huge market requests, it won't be just a matter of choice.

"Obviously I would like to keep them all. Our big problem is that we don't have players who grew up in this club. We only have one player who grew up in the club."

