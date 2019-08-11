Paulo Dybala could miss out on Juventus' Champions League squad, says Maurizio Sarri

1:30 Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has suggested that Paulo Dybala could be left out of the club's Champions League squad Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has suggested that Paulo Dybala could be left out of the club's Champions League squad

Maurizio Sarri has suggested Paulo Dybala could miss out on selection for Juventus' Champions League squad as speculation persists over his future.

The Argentine forward held talks with Manchester United and Tottenham over a move this summer, but remains in Turin after the Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday.

But new Juve boss Sarri says Dybala could be forced to leave the club as they struggle to meet Champions League squad size limits.

UEFA requires teams to name no more than 25 players in their Champions League squad, including at least two goalkeepers.

Clubs must also have at least four players developed at their club and eight developed in the country as part of the 25-man squad, something Sarri says is causing Juve problems.

Sarri joined Juventus from Chelsea this summer

He said: "I could talk to him, but if the market goes a certain way then what I say counts for nothing, because in the end we need to cut six players.

"This will also depend on who will receive huge market requests, it won't be just a matter of choice.

"Obviously I would like to keep them all. Our big problem is that we don't have players who grew up in this club. We only have one player who grew up in the club.

"Our Champions League roster will be made of 22 players, with three goalkeepers. This puts us in a difficult position, the market might force us to make choices we might not really want to make."

Dybala was in talks over moves to Man Utd and Spurs this summer

Sarri has, however, praised Dybala's versatility, and says the 25-year-old is capable of playing as the central striker in his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

"I think he has all it takes, including the number of goals, to be in that role," said Sarri. "When a player is technically good he can play in many positions.

"We need to see how much we can fill the penalty area with all our players in top form."