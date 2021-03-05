Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sunday 7 March 2021 13:23, UK

Sky Sports' Scottish football expert Andy Walker delivers his predictions for the weekend's Premiership games

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Dundee Utd vs Celtic - Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Micky Mellon still has high hopes of edging out St Mirren and St Johnstone for that coveted top-six finish and will obviously take some hope after Celtic lost out to lowly Ross County in their last away fixture.

They played well when the sides first met at Tannadice earlier this season and only lost out to a late goal from Celtic substitute Albian Ajeti. It looks like Odsonne Edouard is into his last days as a Celtic player with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City reportedly expressing an interest in taking him to the Premier League for around £15m.

With more than 80 goals to his name in Scotland, he'll be a tough one to replace. John Kennedy has seven more league games to make his mark as a potential successor to Neil Lennon and only wins with a bit of style can help him.

Interestingly, he has given Patrik Klimala a chance to play alongside Edouard in a partnership that hasn't had much game time together this season. David Turnbull and Ryan Christie will also provide a goal threat from the middle of the park.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

