St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown in talks over sale of club to American buyer

Geoff Brown, 80, is in talks over selling St Johnstone to an American buyer; a deal could be agreed before the end of the season; Brown family have held shares in the club since 1986

Tuesday 20 February 2024 16:11, UK

St Johnstone's Nicky Clark (R) celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 with team-mate Chris Kane during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Motherwell at McDiarmid Park
Image: St Johnstone are 10th in the Scottish Premiership this season

St Johnstone are in talks with a prospective American buyer over the sale of the club.

Owner Geoff Brown - who bought Saints in 1986 - announced he was selling his majority shareholding in December 2022, around the same time his son Steve stood down as chairman.

Negotiations over a sale are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with optimism that an agreement could be reached before the end of this season.

PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 18: St Johnstone Honorary President Geoff Brown during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Rangers at McDiarmid Park, on February 18, 2024, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Geoff Brown announced he was selling the club in December 2022

It is believed the US investor has also been in attendance at games this month and the Scottish FA has been notified over the potential for foreign investment at St Johnstone.

The Brown family have held a majority shareholding in the club for almost four decades, with 80-year-old Geoff sanctioning a move from Muirton Park to its current home of McDiarmid Park shortly after taking control in the 1980s.

As well as moving to a new stadium, St Johnstone won their first three major trophies, competed in European football and enjoyed their longest top-flight stint under the Browns.

When putting the club up for sale, Brown said "net proceeds" from the deal would be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone community trust.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 22: St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson lifts the Scottish Cup trophy during the Scottish Cup final match between Hibernian and St Johnstone at Hampden Park, on May 22, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2021

St Johnstone - who sacked Steven MacLean at the start of the season when in bottom spot - are currently 10th in the Scottish Premiership, five points clear of the relegation play-off place and eight ahead of Livingston at the foot of the table.

