St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown in talks over sale of club to American buyer

St Johnstone are in talks with a prospective American buyer over the sale of the club.

Owner Geoff Brown - who bought Saints in 1986 - announced he was selling his majority shareholding in December 2022, around the same time his son Steve stood down as chairman.

Negotiations over a sale are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with optimism that an agreement could be reached before the end of this season.

Image: Geoff Brown announced he was selling the club in December 2022

It is believed the US investor has also been in attendance at games this month and the Scottish FA has been notified over the potential for foreign investment at St Johnstone.

The Brown family have held a majority shareholding in the club for almost four decades, with 80-year-old Geoff sanctioning a move from Muirton Park to its current home of McDiarmid Park shortly after taking control in the 1980s.

As well as moving to a new stadium, St Johnstone won their first three major trophies, competed in European football and enjoyed their longest top-flight stint under the Browns.

When putting the club up for sale, Brown said "net proceeds" from the deal would be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone community trust.

Image: St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2021

St Johnstone - who sacked Steven MacLean at the start of the season when in bottom spot - are currently 10th in the Scottish Premiership, five points clear of the relegation play-off place and eight ahead of Livingston at the foot of the table.

