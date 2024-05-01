St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown agrees deal to sell club to American Adam Webb

St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown has agreed to sell the club to American lawyer - and Cambridge United minority shareholder - Adam Webb.

The deal could be completed before the end of this season - although it still has to be approved by the Scottish FA and English Football League.

Brown - who bought Saints in 1986 - announced he was selling his majority shareholding in December 2022, around the same time his son Steve stood down as chairman.

Image: Geoff Brown announced he was selling the club in December 2022

It is understood Webb was in attendance at games in February when St Johnstone notified the Scottish FA over the potential for foreign investment.

The Brown family have held a majority shareholding in the club for almost four decades, with 80-year-old Geoff sanctioning a move from Muirton Park to its current home of McDiarmid Park shortly after taking control in the 1980s.

As well as moving to a new stadium, St Johnstone won their first three major trophies, competed in European football and enjoyed their longest top-flight stint under the Browns.

Image: St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2021

When putting the club up for sale, Brown said "net proceeds" from the deal would be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone community trust.

St Johnstone - who sacked Steven MacLean at the start of the season when in bottom spot - are currently 10th in the Scottish Premiership, one point clear of the relegation play-off place with four games to go.

Other American owners in Scotland

Should the deal for Webb to takeover at McDiarmid Park prove to be successful, St Johnstone would be the third top-flight club under US ownership.

Hibernian are owned by the Gordon family, with the late Ron Gordon acquiring a majority shareholding in 2019. Another American, Bill Foley, owns 25 per cent of the club after his investment was approved in March.

Dundee are owned by American businessman Tim Keyes, while city rivals Dundee United - who will be in the top-flight next season - are owned by Mark Ogren.

