Euro 2024: UEFA to decide on squad sizes in coming weeks after holding talks with coaches

UEFA will decide on squad sizes for Euro 2024 in the coming weeks, after holding discussions with coaches on Monday in Germany.

Currently, teams will be able to pick 23 players to Germany, a return to the regulations used prior to Euro 2020, when a further three players were allowed to be selected to help reduce the impact of potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

The subject was raised as part of a two-day workshop in Dusseldorf for Euro 2024 participants and UEFA said in a statement that they will consider the request.

"During the session, UEFA also took the opportunity to discuss squad sizes for the forthcoming tournament with the assembled coaches," UEFA said in a statement shared with Sky Sports News.

"EURO 2024 squads are currently limited to 23 players, a return to the regulations employed prior to EURO 2020, when an increase to 26 was permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The positive discussions highlighted different points of view among coaches, with some expressing a desire to increase the squad size, with more choice available to tackle the threat of injuries and the intense physical demands placed upon players.

"Others stated their preference to cap the squad size at 23, pointing out the difficulty in training and managing the group with additional players.

"UEFA has taken note of the various opinions and points of view shared, with a final decision to be made in the coming weeks."

England boss Gareth Southgate, who is in Germany for the workshop, will name a longlist for the Euros on May 21, with England playing two friendly matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland ahead of the tournament proper.

The final squad will be confirmed by UEFA's deadline, which is on June 7.

Scotland face Gibraltar and Finland in friendlies before beginning their Euro 2024 campaign against hosts Germany in the opening match at the Allianz Arena on June 14.

Steve Clarke is expected to name an expanded squad for the friendlies before whittling it down before the June deadline.

Euro 2024 key dates

June 14: Opening game, Allianz Arena (Munich)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10: Semi-finals

July 14: Final, Olympiastadion (Berlin)