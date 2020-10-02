Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

I saw St Mirren lose at home last weekend to Kilmarnock in what was a poor performance. Speculation now surrounds midfielder Kyle Magennis with Hibs having already made a significant offer for him. This will be a tough trip for manager Jim Goodwin, Aberdeen were very impressive in their comfortable victory at Ross County, Lewis Ferguson scoring a couple of penalties.

PREDICTION: 3-0

It's a very positive sign for Dundee Utd that Lawrence Shankland is back to full fitness & scoring goals. Micky Mellon's men have played well at times this season but too often lacked a cutting edge. Shankland has shown with two goals in his last two games that he can make a difference. I'm also looking forward to seeing how former Arsenal & Bristol City striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas settles into life in West Lothian as Livingston's new front man, they certainly needed strengthening after the sale of Lyndon Dykes to QPR.

PREDICTION: 2-1

Despite losing by three goals last weekend at Celtic Park, Hibs created enough chances to confirm to manager Jack Ross that they are a decent side. The club's ambition this season is surely to qualify for Europe and earn some notable victories along the way. It won't be easy against a Hamilton side who consistently come up with surprising results. Hakeem Odoffin is their danger man, he's another striker who has scored two in his last two games.

PREDICTION: 2-0

This has been a very tough introduction to management for Calum Davidson, his side struggle to score goals and find themselves on the same points as bottom side St Mirren. It doesn't come much harder than entertaining the champions after a fine victory on Thursday night in Bosnia against Sarajevo to ensure their participation in the group stages of the Europa League. Neil Lennon has the luxury of a big squad and is sure to make changes to his side to ensure a freshness about their play.

PREDICTION: 0-4

That was a marvellous result for Rangers on Thursday night to beat Turkish giants Galatasaray and follow Celtic into the group stages of the Europa League. Captain James Tavernier has been in tremendous form recently and his winning goal was a particular highlight following an excellent passing move. Scott Arfield was also on the scoresheet and he too is in terrific form. Steven Gerrard will probably look to freshen things up after such a gruelling night and look to build on their emphatic 5-1 win at Motherwell last weekend. The only hope for Stuart Kettlewell's men is to possibly take advantage of tired legs and look to stay in the game as long as possible.

PREDICTION: 4-0