Ross County fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Stuart Kettlewell will lead Ross County this season

Ross County will host Motherwell in front of the Sky cameras for their 2020/21 season opener on Monday, August 3.

Stuart Kettlewell's men, who finished 10th during this season's curtailed campaign, face the Steelmen in a 7.45pm kick-off at the Global Energy Stadium.

The Staggies then face a trip to Hamilton Academical five days later, followed by back-to-back home games against Kilmarnock (August 12) and Dundee United (August 15) before seeing out the month with visits to St. Mirren (August 22) and Livingston (August 29).

Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports in August

August

3: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports

8: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

12: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

15: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

22: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm

29: Livingston (a) - 3pm

September

12: Celtic (h) - 3pm

19: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm

26: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

October

2: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

17: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

24: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

31: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

November

6: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

21: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

December

5: Rangers (h) - 3pm

12: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

19: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm

23: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

26: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm

30: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

9: Livingston (a) - 3pm

16: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

23: Rangers (a) - 3pm

27: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm

February

3: Hamilton Academical (a) - 7.45pm

6: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

13: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

27: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm

March

6: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

20: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm

April

3: Celtic (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 24

Saturday, May 1

Wednesday, May 12

Saturday, May 15