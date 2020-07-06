Ross County fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
Ross County will host Motherwell in front of the Sky cameras for their 2020/21 season opener on Monday, August 3.
Stuart Kettlewell's men, who finished 10th during this season's curtailed campaign, face the Steelmen in a 7.45pm kick-off at the Global Energy Stadium.
The Staggies then face a trip to Hamilton Academical five days later, followed by back-to-back home games against Kilmarnock (August 12) and Dundee United (August 15) before seeing out the month with visits to St. Mirren (August 22) and Livingston (August 29).
August
3: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports
8: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
12: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
15: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
22: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm
29: Livingston (a) - 3pm
September
12: Celtic (h) - 3pm
19: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
26: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
October
2: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
17: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
24: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
31: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
November
6: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
21: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
December
5: Rangers (h) - 3pm
12: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
19: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
23: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
26: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm
30: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
9: Livingston (a) - 3pm
16: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
23: Rangers (a) - 3pm
27: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
February
3: Hamilton Academical (a) - 7.45pm
6: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
13: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
27: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm
March
6: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
20: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
April
3: Celtic (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15