WSL and FA remain undecided on whether to end season despite further talks

Manchester City Women were just a point ahead of Chelsea at the top of the WSL table when the season was suspended

The FA and Women's Super League (WSL) clubs remain no closer to deciding whether to end the season following a further round of talks on Tuesday.

Details of how the men's Premier League will be finalised remain unclear as they await further government guidance on medical protocols around player training and the top division of the English women's game find themselves in a similar situation.

1:49 Anton Toloui reports for Sky Sports News after Women's Super League clubs meet to discuss their options as they search for a way to resume their season Anton Toloui reports for Sky Sports News after Women's Super League clubs meet to discuss their options as they search for a way to resume their season

WSL clubs and the FA are willing to wait until the Premier League decides on a course of action with regard to player testing, neutral venues and player and staff lockdowns before coming up with a definitive return plan themselves.

The FA is planning various scenarios for ways to end the season, including ending it now, playing all remaining games behind closed doors, or even organising a single neutral venue to stage all matches.

3:14 Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson says Premier League clubs said unanimously in a meeting on Monday that they would prefer to play their remaining fixtures at home and away rather than at neutral venues Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson says Premier League clubs said unanimously in a meeting on Monday that they would prefer to play their remaining fixtures at home and away rather than at neutral venues

A decision from the WSL is not expected for at least a couple of weeks unless there is major movement at the top level of the men's game.

The WSL, along with the men's Premier League and the EFL, were suspended in early April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester City Women are top of the WSL table, one point above Chelsea Women but having played a game more.