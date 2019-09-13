Newport County's Ryan Inniss given five-game ban for biting
By Max Mathews
Last Updated: 13/09/19 2:25pm
Newport County defender Ryan Inniss has been handed a five-match ban by the FA for biting.
Inniss was sent off for violent conduct in an EFL Trophy game which County lost 5-4 to West Ham U21s on Wednesday, September 4 and was charged last week.
The 6ft 5in centre-back, on loan from Crystal Palace, was dismissed late on for the incident which involved 18-year-old Hammers left-back Reece Hannam.
PLAYER NEWS | #NCAFC can confirm that Ryan Inniss has been suspended for five matches after he was shown a red card in the @LeasingcomTrphy match against @WestHam Under 21s.#NCAFChttps://t.co/eyFu3Er6iL— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) September 13, 2019
An FA statement read: "Ryan Inniss has admitted a breach and been immediately suspended for his next five first-team competitive matches by an independent Regulatory Commission.
"The standard three-match ban which would normally apply was clearly insufficient."
Speaking immediately after the match, County boss Michael Flynn admitted he could not defend the loanee.
He said: "Their player said he got bitten, so I'll have a look at that and find out what happened.
"If he has bitten him, it's inexcusable and I won't be fighting his corner."
The 24-year-old, who has captained Palace's reserve side and is now on his ninth loan deal away from Selhurst Park, will now miss Newport's matches against Northampton, Macclesfield, Exeter, Swindon and Carlisle.