Newport County's Ryan Inniss given five-game ban for biting

Ryan Inniss has been given a five-match ban for biting

Newport County defender Ryan Inniss has been handed a five-match ban by the FA for biting.

Inniss was sent off for violent conduct in an EFL Trophy game which County lost 5-4 to West Ham U21s on Wednesday, September 4 and was charged last week.

The 6ft 5in centre-back, on loan from Crystal Palace, was dismissed late on for the incident which involved 18-year-old Hammers left-back Reece Hannam.

PLAYER NEWS | #NCAFC can confirm that Ryan Inniss has been suspended for five matches after he was shown a red card in the @LeasingcomTrphy match against @WestHam Under 21s.#NCAFChttps://t.co/eyFu3Er6iL — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) September 13, 2019

An FA statement read: "Ryan Inniss has admitted a breach and been immediately suspended for his next five first-team competitive matches by an independent Regulatory Commission.

"The standard three-match ban which would normally apply was clearly insufficient."

Newport manager Michael Flynn said Inniss' actions were "inexcusable"

Speaking immediately after the match, County boss Michael Flynn admitted he could not defend the loanee.

He said: "Their player said he got bitten, so I'll have a look at that and find out what happened.

"If he has bitten him, it's inexcusable and I won't be fighting his corner."

The 24-year-old, who has captained Palace's reserve side and is now on his ninth loan deal away from Selhurst Park, will now miss Newport's matches against Northampton, Macclesfield, Exeter, Swindon and Carlisle.