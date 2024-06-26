Gary Neville: England boss Gareth Southgate must trust Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon from start of Euro 2024 last 16 tie

Gary Neville has called on Gareth Southgate to start the England subs who came on and improved the performance against Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16.

Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer made a noticeable difference to England's display on Tuesday night during the 0-0 draw which sealed top spot in Group C. Anthony Gordon and Trent Alexander-Arnold were also introduced late on - and Neville says Southgate must now put his trust in his young stars to drive the team's performance levels up.

Asked about the improvements made by Mainoo, Palmer and Gordon, Neville told Sky Sports News: "I'd add Trent to that. At right-back he played a couple of passes, one in particular which played Palmer in behind.

"Every sub improved us. That sometimes can happen. The game opens up a bit. But I felt those players who came on would improve us before the match not just at the end of the match.

"Mainoo getting control of the game in midfield. I think Conor Gallagher is a fantastic player but the profile of player I felt we needed was a control player to get us playing. The football looked a lot more fluid when he came on.

"Palmer did really well. Gordon showed glimpses.

"The team we finished with, you thought we can hang our hat on something here.

"It looked like it had more fluidity to it, more relaxed in possession, composed. This is what this England team are capable of and it will be interesting to see how many of those who finished the game will start on Sunday."

Image: Gareth Southgate replaced Conor Gallagher (marked in red) with Kobbie Mainoo (marked in green) at half-time, with Mainoo primarily operating in far more advanced and central areas

Mainoo is just 19 years old, Palmer recently turned 22 and Gordon 23 but Neville says they are the best options for England, regardless of their inexperience.

"I don't think there is any option," said Neville. "These players are not only young but our best players in respect of ability and talent. That's the reason you can't hold them back.

"They're the best solutions for us at this moment in time to be more comfortable on the pitch.

"I understand the 'know-how' point about being around the block in tournaments, keeping clean sheets and stability to the team… but I think we have to try to free up a little bit.

"[Southgate] has got an arsenal of talent to call upon which is maybe making his job more difficult.

"But those lads did well when they came on. It's probably time now for them to be given their chance."

Carra: History tells us England cannot recover to win Euros

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has also called on Southgate to put his trust in those subs and has written that the England boss must leave out big names to kick-start England's Euro 2024 campaign.

However, Carragher believes any talk of the Three Lions now going on to win the tournament is delusional, given what has happened in previous competitions.

England now have a favourable run through the knock-outs - but Carragher called their latest display "again very poor".

"If the England players thought they received a backlash after the previous two games, they may need crash helmets for the next few days," he wrote in his column for The Daily Telegraph.

Image: England's Jude Bellingham reacts at the end of a Group C match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

"History tells us that to argue that England can recover to win the competition sounds like delusion. While a side are still in it, there is always a chance, but there is no precedent for any side starting so poorly, and looking so in need of mid-competition rethink and restructure, and going on to lift the trophy.

"England are in a rut, and the only conclusions to be drawn are obvious. If they continue to play like this, they will lose against the first team they meet with the quality attackers to punish them."

Discussing the changes he believes Southgate now needs to make to his side, Carragher - like Neville - says Mainoo, Palmer and Gordon must start the next match.

Image: Cole Palmer replaced Bukayo Saka

"Southgate has backed his senior players throughout his reign. He continued to do so with his Slovenia selection, drowning out the noise demanding wholesale changes. After analysing the game, he cannot resist that any longer.

"England need a radical solution, and that means leaving out big names because others deserve their chance to shine.

"The obvious inclusions for the round of 16 are Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon. Like Mainoo, Palmer impressed as substitute against Slovenia, and the team are more balanced with Gordon's pace.

"Ripping up part of the team and starting again may be against Southgate's instincts. He has never had to do it before in tournament football. Now he goes into every game knowing it could be his last as the England manager.

"The alternative is more of the same, with players trying to paint a positive picture based on the fact England won the group and are unbeaten."