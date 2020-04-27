Coronavirus: Belgian clubs postpone vote on ending season in hope of resumption
Belgian clubs vote on May 4; Czech Republic's top two divisions plan to restart on May 25
Belgian clubs have postponed a vote on confirming the cancellation of the season until next week, keeping open the door for a possible resumption.
Following a decision taken at the beginning of April, the 24 Pro League clubs had been scheduled to confirm the premature ending of this season due to coronavirus, with Club Brugge declared champions.
But a vote on ending the season early will be held on May 4 as Belgian sport awaits more clarity on the possible easing of lockdown rules and a window of opportunity to continue playing.
Belgium was the first league in Europe to call off the remainder of its season, a decision taken by the board of the Pro League.
Meanwhile, the top two divisions in the Czech Republic plan to restart on May 25 as the government eases restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
Monday's announcements from Belgium and the Czech Republic come just three days after the Dutch Eredivisie season was ended with immediate effect, meaning league leaders Ajax have been denied the title.
There will also be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, following an agreement reached over a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs.