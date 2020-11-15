Belgium 2-0 England: Player ratings as Jack Grealish stars in Nations League defeat

England suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday, ending their hopes of making the knockout phase of the competition.

Gareth Southgate's side fell to first-half goals from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens and were unable to find a way back despite dominating possession and territory for long periods in the second half.

Here, we assess the individual performances of the England side...

Jordan Pickford - 6

A couple of deflections on Tielemans' drive for Belgium's opener left him little chance, and he wasn't helped by a wall which didn't jump in unison when Mertens' free-kick flew in out of his reach. Showed good reflexes to save sharply from a close-range Romelu Lukaku effort late on.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Whipped in a fantastic low cross for an early Grealish attempt and contributed to several good chances with his corner-kick delivery. Picked up a nasty blow to his face from an accidental clash with Thorgan Hazard's boot and subbed off soon after with 20 minutes to go.

Kyle Walker - 6

A couple of loose touches early on but was back to cover with his rapid pace and looked to push forwards from his centre-back role. Showed some flare with a couple of flicks and attacked enthusiastically in the second half without success.

Eric Dier - 5

Gave the ball away for Belgium's opener when his pass forwards was intercepted by Jan Vertonghen and then couldn't prevent Lukaku teeing up Tielemans to score. Didn't learn his lesson and nearly gave it away in similar fashion later in the first half. More safe and solid in the second period, albeit when Belgium's pressure eased off, until Lukaku turned him inside out in the final moments.

Tyrone Mings - 6

Got an unfortunate nick on Tielemans' opener which left Pickford little chance but will be satisfied with how he coped with Lukaku in the left channel, winning one important duel with the Belgian in the first half. Got away with being casual in possession on one occasion after the break but looked a safe option on left of the three.

Ben Chilwell - 6

A frustrating night for the in-form Chelsea left-back, who had got out to De Bruyne early on. He miscued a cross for Grealish when Belgium were stretched and was forced off with what appeared to be a back injury towards the end of the first half.

Declan Rice - 6

Image: Declan Rice couldn't block Youri Tielemans' opener

Nutmegged when Lukaku fed Tielemans for Belgium's opener and couldn't recover to make the block. Then wrongly punished for a challenge on De Bruyne which led to Mertens scoring from a free-kick. Got about the pitch well to limit Belgium's talented midfield but he or Henderson need the right partner in the centre of the park.

Jordan Henderson - 5

The Liverpool skipper was back well to make an important interception to prevent De Bruyne latching onto a Lukaku cutback just before half-time but with the ball he too often took the safe option - reflected by his half-time substitution for Harry Winks. Questions over whether Henderson and Rice are too similar in a midfield two persist.

Mason Mount - 6

Lively on the right side of England's attack but will feel he should have done better with the opportunities presented to him. Fired Grealish's deflected cross over from six yards out in the first half then headed wide from a corner just before the break. Wasted a free-kick early in the second half and taken off on 70 minutes.

Jack Grealish - 8

Image: Jack Grealish gets a shot away

England's standout performer once again. Fouled three times inside the first 15 minutes and repeatedly brought to the deck by Belgium. Almost came up with instant equaliser when Alderweireld blocked his close-range effort and the same defender denied him again shortly after. Found Mount on the six-yard line but his team-mate couldn't convert. An extravagant flick to find space in his own half underlined his confidence and quality.

Harry Kane - 7

Image: Thibaut Courtois denies Harry Kane

Was keen to make a mark on his 50th appearance for his country and fired wide after an early driving run. Had a header cleared off the line by Lukaku from a corner with the score at 1-0 and was denied by Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle late in the first half when England were two behind. There were only a couple of half-chances after the break though.

Subs

Bukayo Saka - 6

On before half-time in place of Chilwell. Did well with a header back to Pickford under pressure and put in a number of crosses as he grew in confidence. Went down easily late on looking for a penalty but the ref wasn't having it.

Harry Winks - 6

On for Henderson at half-time as Southgate sought more invention in the middle of the park but despite more careful passing and England enjoying more of the ball in Belgium's half, failed to add the verve or impetus which was needed.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6

Sent on for added presence up front as England changed things up midway through the second half but, like Kane, wasn't provided with the big chance he needed.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Had space late on but opted to try to fire in a cross which was blocked when could have shot. Missing the thrilling spark he had when he first came onto the scene.

What's next?

England's final Nations League group game is at home to Iceland on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off 7.45pm.

Belgium finish at home to Denmark on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; kick-off 7.45pm.