Tottenham transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign the 18-year-old Metz midfielder. Sarr is expected to sign a six-year contract at Tottenham but will stay on loan at Metz this season to continue his development. (Sky Sports News, August 21)

Bernardo Silva - The Man City forward has reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham as part of a player exchange deal for Premier League golden boot winner Harry Kane. (Daily Star, August 21)

Nahitan Nandez - Tottenham are closing in on a loan deal with a view to a permanent deal worth £22m for the Cagliari and Uruguay international (Calciomercato, August 20); Spurs have made an approach after the midfielder handed in a transfer request earlier this summer following interest from Inter Milan (Sky Sports, August 17).

Adama Traore - Wolves are braced for an approach from Tottenham for the £45m star if Kane joins Manchester City before the end of the transfer window (Daily Mail, August 19).

Houssem Aouar - Tottenham are set to move for the Lyon playmaker, who has been made available by the French club (Daily Mirror, August 19).

Kurt Zouma - Tottenham are interested in signing Zouma, whose preference is to remain in London amid interest from West Ham (Sky Sports, August 18).

Pau Torres - Villarreal accepted a £40m offer from Tottenham for Torres, but reports in Spain say that the player rejected the chance to move to the Premier League (Daily Express, August 14); Villarreal defender Pau Torres has emerged as another option for Tottenham if they lose Harry Kane to Manchester City this month (Daily Express, August 13).

Dusan Vlahovic - Arsenal and Tottenham have been quoted an exceptionally steep price of £60m by Fiorentina as they eye a transfer for striker Vlahovic (Sunday Mirror, August 15); Tottenham have intensified their efforts to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in the wake of Lautaro Martinez's agent confirming talks over a new deal with Inter Milan (Daily Express, August 13); Tottenham are interested in signing the Fiorentina striker this summer, regardless of Harry Kane's future (Sky Sports, August 10); Tottenham want to partner Harry Kane with Fiorentina's £50m-rated striker (Daily Telegraph, July 29); The Fiorentina striker could be tempted by a move to Tottenham (Daily Express, July 26).

James Ward-Prowse - Tottenham and Aston Villa are preparing moves for the Southampton midfielder after the Premier League season starts this weekend (Daily Telegraph, August 12).

Ismaila Sarr - Tottenham could make a move for the Watford winger before the transfer window closes at the end of August (The Sun, August 12).

Joao Palhinha - Tottenham are considering a move for the Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder (Daily Mail, August 12).

Yacine Adli - North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly set to battle it out to sign the attacking midfielder from Bordeaux (The Sun, August 10).

Lautaro Martinez - Tottenham are willing to pay around £60m and have held talks with Inter Milan for the Argentina striker (Sky Sports, August 9).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Italy reporter Marco Demicheli says Inter Milan do not want to sell striker Lautaro Martinez with Tottenham willing to pay around £60m for the Argentine.

Nikola Milenkovic - West Ham have left Tottenham trailing in the race to sign Fiorentina defender Milenkovic (Daily Express, August 7)

Philippe Coutinho - Tottenham may make a move for the Barcelona outcast if they do end up selling Harry Kane during this summer transfer window (Daily Star, August 5).

Adama Traore - Nuno Espirito Santo is set to raid former club Wolves for the winger, with the West Midlands club ready to sell the Spain international for around £45m (Daily Mail, August 2).

Aaron Ramsey - Tottenham are lining up a sensational move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey (Daily Mirror, July 28); Spurs face a battle with Wolves if they are to finalise a surprise move for the former Arsenal midfielder, who is likely to leave Juventus this summer (Daily Express, July 27).

Simy - Tottenham are interested in signing the Crotone forward to support Harry Kane (Daily Telegraph, July 29).

Antoine Griezmann - Tottenham have asked to be kept updated over Griezmann, but currently have no plans to bid for the Barcelona striker (Daily Star, July 23).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is excited by the prospect of joining Tottenham ahead of his expected move to the north London club.

Mikkel Damsgaard - Jose Mourinho could come back to haunt Tottenham with his new club AS Roma ready to make their move for potential Spurs target Mikkel Damsgaard of Sampdoria (Daily Mirror, August 6); Sampdoria are yet to receive any concrete interest in the Denmark star, who has been linked with Barcelona and Tottenham (Daily Express, July 30).

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit

Tottenham are willing to sell a number of their first-team players this summer in order to help fund their rebuild of the squad, including Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko.

Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth have already been sold to help fund the arrivals of Pierluigi Gollini and winger Bryan Gil.

Harry Kane:

Kane believes chairman Daniel Levy has broken a promise to let him leave Tottenham this summer (Daily Mail, August 18); Kane has thrown down the gauntlet to Daniel Levy to make good on an understanding that he could leave Tottenham if the club failed to win a trophy or finished outside the top four last season (Daily Telegraph, August 18); Kane expects a breakthrough before the weekend in his bid to join Manchester City (The Sun, August 18); Kane is hoping that Manchester City will finally push ahead with a fresh British-record bid to try to sign him this week after the striker was left out of the Tottenham squad for the meeting between the two sides (Daily Telegraph, August 16); Daniel Levy is set to hold firm with his intention to keep Kane at Tottenham when he comes face to face with Manchester City officials on Sunday (Sunday Telegraph, August 15); Manchester City and Tottenham have continued to talk about a deal for Harry Kane this week and there is growing belief common ground will be found after the sides face one another in the Premier League opener on Sunday (Daily Mail, August 13).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he hopes to 'solve' Harry Kane's situation ahead of the new Premier League season.

Tottenham would consider a Manchester City offer of £120m for Kane - if the Premier League champions commit to at least another £20m in add-ons (Star on Sunday, August 8); Kane returned to Hotspur Way on Saturday morning after facing criticism for failing to show up for Tottenham's pre-season training over the past week (Sky Sports News, August 7); Kane says he never refused to train with Tottenham and will return to the club on Saturday "as planned" (August 6).

Kane appears to have ruled himself out of Tottenham's opening Premier League match against Manchester City after extending his holiday, against the club's wishes (Daily Mirror, August 5); Kane is considering an official transfer request as he attempts to force a move to Manchester City (The Independent, August 4); Kane is planning to report back to Tottenham by the end of the week, despite making a pit-stop in Florida on his way back from a holiday in the Bahamas (Daily Telegraph, August 4); Kane has failed to show up at Tottenham's training ground for the second day in a row, but is expected to return this weekend (Sky Sports News, August 3); Tottenham are set to fine Kane for not showing up for pre-season training on August 2, it is understood (Sky Sports News, August 2).

Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says it is not his job to convince anyone to play for the club after record signing Ndombele asked to leave; The midfielder is considering leaving Tottenham this summer after the club's £65m record signing was left out of the Arsenal pre-season friendly by Nuno Espirito Santo (Daily Mail, August 10).

Oliver Skipp - Newcastle are interested in signing the Tottenham midfielder after his impressive promotion-winning campaign with Norwich last term.

Davinson Sanchez - The Colombia international is in discussions over a move to Sevilla as a potential replacement for wantaway centre-back Jules Kounde, according to his agent (Daily Mail, August 2).

Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic have been told they will need to stump up for Cameron Carter-Vickers because the American star wants to leave Tottenham for good (Daily Record, August 2); Celtic are interested in signing the Tottenham defender (Daily Record, July 23).

Japhet Tanganga - Tottenham are reportedly set to sanction a loan move for the young defender that will see him join Turkish giants Galatasaray (Daily Mirror, August 4); Galatasaray have made a loan offer for the defender (Sky Sports News, July 29).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Spain international Bryan Gil has joined Spurs on a five-year deal and Spanish football expert Terry Gibson thinks he has the talent to enrich the Premier League.

Confirmed Tottenham signings

Pierluigi Gollini - Atalanta, loan

Bryan Gil - Seville, £21.6m plus Erik Lamela

Cristian Romero - Atalanta, £42m

Confirmed Tottenham departures

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

Danny Rose - Watford, free transfer

Kazaiah Sterling - contract expired

Juan Foyth - Villarreal, undisclosed

Erik Lamela - Seville, swap for Bryan Gil

Kion Etete - Northampton, loan

Joe Hart - Celtic, undisclosed

Tottenham contract news

Heung-Min Son - The Spurs forward has signed a new four-year contract with the north London club that will run until 2025.

Hugo Lloris - The Spurs goalkeeper says he is 'calm and relaxed' despite no sign of new contract talks as he enters his 10th season at the club.