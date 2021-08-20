Scottish Premiership match previews, team news and live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for round three of the Scottish Premiership, with Dundee vs Hibernian live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news

Defender Jordan Marshall is suspended for Dundee's cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Dens Park on Sunday after being sent off in the last league game at Celtic Park.

Midfielder Max Anderson returns from a ban while striker Cillian Sheridan will have a late fitness test following a groin injury.

Defender Cammy Kerr is likely to return next week from a knee injury.

Hibs could have James Scott in their squad with the former Motherwell forward tipped to complete a loan move from Hull.

Defender Paul Hanlon could return after a bout of concussion.

Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee), Chris Cadden (thigh) and Sean Mackie (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats

Dundee have only enjoyed one win in their last 17 top-flight league matches against Hibernian (D7 L9), a 3-1 win in November 2012 under Barry Smith.

Dundee have won just one of their last 21 Scottish Premiership home games (D5 L15), and are winless in 12 such matches (D4 L8) since a 4-0 win over Hamilton in December 2018.

Hibernian are looking to start a league season with three consecutive wins for a second consecutive campaign.

Only Odsonne Edouard (12) and Devante Cole (10) have scored more Scottish Premiership goals in 2021 than Hibernian's Martin Boyle (nine). Boyle has scored in both of Hibs' first two league matches of 2021-22 (two goals).

Team news

Andy Halliday hopes to be fit for Hearts' cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

The midfielder was forced off with a knock halfway through his side's defeat at Celtic Park.

Robbie Neilson will also assess fitness issues for Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly while Armand Gnanduillet could return after missing the Celtic game for personal reasons.

Aberdeen will be without Andy Considine and Ryan Hedges.

Considine was carried off with a knee injury during the European defeat by Qarabag and Hedges remains out with a hamstring problem.

Both players will be properly assessed next week.

Opta stats

Hearts are unbeaten in five home league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D2) since a 1-2 reverse in May 2017.

Hearts are looking to win each of their opening three Scottish Premiership matches of a season for the first time since 2018-19, while they have also achieved this once before under Robbie Neilson (2015-16).

Aberdeen could start a season with a win in each of their opening three league matches for the first time since 2017-18, having beaten Dundee United on MD1 and Livingston last time out.

Team news

Ross County new boy Joseph Hungbo is available for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

The 21-year-old winger joined on a season-long loan from Watford to become County's 10th summer signing.

Jake Vokins remains out with a broken foot as Malky Mackay's side look for their first league win of the season.

Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe return to the Rangers squad for the trip to Dingwall.

Both were suspended for the Europa League play-off first-leg win over Alashkert at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Fashion Sakala remains sidelined with a groin niggle while long-term absentees Ryan Jack and Nnamdi Ofoborh are still out.

Opta stats

Ross County won their last league match against the previous season's title-winners (1-0 v Celtic in February 2021); the Staggies had failed to win each of their previous 22 league games against defending Scottish champions before this (D5 L17), with all of these matches coming against Celtic.

Rangers have won each of their last nine league meetings with Ross County, while also keeping a clean sheet in each of the last six of these.

Ross County have failed to win both of their league matches so far this season (D1 L1), while they last started a Scottish Premiership campaign with no wins from their opening three fixtures back in 2014-15 under Derek Adams.

After their 1-0 defeat at Dundee United, Rangers could suffer back-to-back Scottish Premiership losses for the first time since March 2018 under Graeme Murty.

Team news

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will assess players who are carrying knocks and niggles ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United.

Some players could be taken out of the team as a precaution with Thursday's second leg against LASK to follow.

David Wotherspoon is due to get out of self-isolation but Sunday's game may come too soon for him to start.

Wales and Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt could feature for Dundee United after moving to Tannadice on loan.

Louis Appere is pushing for a comeback for United.

Long-term absentees Mark Connolly and Declan Glass (both knee) remain out.

Opta stats

All three of St Johnstone and Dundee United's Scottish Premiership meetings last season were drawn; before this, the two sides had drawn just one of their previous 12 top-flight clashes.

Dundee United are unbeaten in four Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone (W1 D3); they had lost four of their previous five such meetings before this (D1).

St Johnstone have drawn each of their last three league games, including both so far in 2021-22. They last drew four league fixtures on the bounce in April 2011 under Derek McInnes.

St Johnstone's Stevie May has scored five goals in his last four Scottish Premiership starts against Dundee United, including netting a hat-trick against them at McDiarmid Park in December 2013.

