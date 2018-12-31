David Prutton's New Year's Day Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the New Year's Day fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

While every Championship game kicks off at 3pm, Nottingham Forest vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Football and the four other games featured below are live on the red button and mobile app!

It's not been a great run for Aston Villa and they are starting to lose touch with the play-off places, having won just one of their last five games.

QPR saw their winning run come to an end on Saturday but they will be feeling confident of a result heading to Villa Park. But I just have a feeling that Dean Smith's side will have too much quality for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

2:08 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Aston Villa. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Aston Villa.

Brentford are unbeaten in three games now, which has provided some respite for Thomas Frank. Considering the talent they have in their squad, though, they should be a lot higher up the table.

There were more late goals at Carrow Road on Saturday but finally it was Norwich who came undone, and what a dramatic game it was against Derby. They will be desperate to bounce back and I feel they will do just that.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

What a victory for Derby on Saturday. To come back onto the pitch after the floodlights had gone out and score two goals to win the game was an incredible performance from Frank Lampard's side.

Middlesbrough had a far more comfortable afternoon at home to Ipswich so could be the fresher side heading to Pride Park, but they have struggled against the better sides this season and I fancy a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

3:09 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Derby. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Derby.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's five without a win now for Nottingham Forest and the pressure will be starting to build on Aitor Karanka. They have certainly improved since he has arrived but, with the money spent in the summer, it was clear that top six was the aim.

Leeds looked like they had run out of a bit of steam against Hull on Saturday, but they had won seven in a row before that game so they need not dwell on an off day for too long. This, however, is a draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday were moments away from a third win on the spin on Saturday and will be so frustrated that they gave it away at the death against West Brom.

Birmingham are seventh heading to Hillsborough, but a bit of a gap is starting to open up between the top six and the rest. They will need to put together a run to close that gap but I've got a suspicion that the Owls could sneak this one at Hillsborough.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday.

Prutton's other predictions

Blackburn vs West Brom: 1-1 (11/2)

Hull vs Bolton: 2-0 (6/1)

Ipswich vs Millwall: 1-0 (7/1)

Reading vs Swansea: 1-0 (9/1)

Rotherham vs Preston: 2-2 (14/1)

Stoke vs Bristol City: 1-0 (11/2)

Wigan vs Sheffield United: 1-2 (8/1)