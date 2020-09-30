Jay Emmanuel-Thomas: Livingston sign striker on one-year deal

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has signed for Livingston on a one-year contract, with the option of a second year.
The striker most recently played one game with Isthmian League North Division side Hullbridge Sports last month as a favour to the team as his brother plays for them.
Emmanuel-Thomas came through the Arsenal Youth Academy and went on to play for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, QPR and Gillingham before a move to Thailand last year.
He scored once and played 12 times PTT Rayong, who play in the Thai top flight and finished 11th in 2019.
✍🏻| Livingston FC is delighted to announce the signing of English striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas on a one-year deal, with the club having an option of a second year, subject to international clearance.— Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) September 30, 2020
🔗 Read the full story here - https://t.co/D4sEumGRwa pic.twitter.com/Kj56KzFnBu
The 29-year-old, who has represented England at youth level, will go straight into the Livingston squad for their Scottish Premiership fixture at Dundee United on Friday night.
Trending
- Man Utd in Dembele talks, consider new Sancho bid
- Van de Beek agent insists midfielder is happy at Man Utd
- Jose: I believe we'll sign a new striker
- Southgate's England squad conundrums
- Villa sign Barkley on loan from Chelsea
- The making of Van de Beek
- Emotional Finals beckon as LeBron faces Heat
- Who could PL clubs face in Champions League draw?
- Wolff opens up on his, and Hamilton's, F1 future
- Schumacher tests Ferrari ahead of F1 practice debut
He arrives at the club following Lyndon Dykes' transfer to QPR for an undisclosed fee earlier in the window.
On Emmanuel-Thomas' arrival at Alderstone Road, Livingston head of football operations David Martindale said: "Jay has been in training with us for a week or so and has performed really well in training. To be honest, he fits the profile we were looking for perfectly since Lyndon departed.
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
"I certainly believe it's a bit of a coup to get a player that has played the amount of games Jay has played at a very good level - with over 150 games in the English Championship alone.
"He's still only 29 and has a good number of years left playing top-level football.
"He has some fantastic attributes and will complement the other strikers at the club while giving us a lot of flexibility when it comes to formations given he can play up top himself or in a two."
Emmanuel-Thomas will wear the No 9 shirt for Livingston in 2020/21.
Livingston are currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership after nine matches played so far this term, and face top-flight tests against Kilmarnock, Rangers and Motherwell, as well as Dundee United, in October.
Summer transfer window - key dates and times
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.
A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.