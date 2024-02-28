Hearts vs Hibernian: The key battles in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park

There is always more than just three points on the line when Edinburgh's big two go head-to-head.

On Wednesday, Hearts will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing drubbing at Ibrox, to prove that they are 'the best of the rest' in the Scottish Premiership; while Hibernian will hope that a first derby victory this season could prove the catalyst for a top-six finish.

The Jambos could equal last season's Scottish Premiership points tally with a victory (54). Success over their bitter rivals would give them huge confidence heading into Sunday's big clash with Celtic at Tynecastle - live on Sky Sports.

Hibernian head to Gorgie aiming to win back-to-back league matches for just the second time this season, after three consecutive Scottish Premiership victories between November and December.

WhoScored.com have picked out four potential key head-to-heads as the capital clubs go toe-to-toe at Tynecastle Park...

Alex Cochrane vs Jordan Obita

Since turning his loan spell from Brighton into a permanent deal, Alex Cochrane has been one of the Jambos' most consistent performers. As capable offensively as he is assured defensively, the 23-year-old will have plenty of suitors if he continues to perform in a maroon shirt.

Cochrane has claimed the second most assists of any Hearts player (three), so don't be surprised to see him wander forward. He averages 0.6 shots per match and despite standing at just 5'8", he averages 1.4 aerial duels won per match so is a threat.

Just as is the case at Tynecastle, there's a marauding left-back at Easter Road. Jordan Obita has a few years' experience on Cochrane but appears to be cementing his place as the Hibees' first-choice left-back at club stalwart Lewis Stevenson's expense.

The 30-year-old's 75.8 pass success percentage is superior to Alex Cochrane's 72.1 per cent and, standing six centimetres taller than the Jambos' number 19, he also averages 2.3 aerial duels won per match, more than his opposing defender.

Both left-backs should push forward, so it'll be intriguing to see who comes out on top.

Frankie Kent vs Will Fish

Arguably a player of the season contender since swapping Peterborough for Edinburgh, Frankie Kent is the highest-rated Hearts player (7.20) on WhoScored.com. The 28-year-old is probably the standout signing last summer for the Jambos with three assists, three man-of-the-match performances and an impressive 81.3 pass success percentage.

Both he and Zander Clark have played the most Scottish Premiership minutes of any Hearts player this season (2,430) so has cemented his place as a defensive ever-present. Winning 5.2 aerial duels per game on average, the Englishman is a very capable centre-back. Yet to score a league goal for Hearts, derby day would be the perfect time to break his duck.

Kent's compatriot Will Fish is Hibernian's highest-rated player on WhoScored.com this season (6.99). Unlike Kent, he has got his name on the scoresheet in this Scottish Premiership campaign as he scored the second goal for the Hibees in a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Easter Road.

Averaging around 0.5 shots per game, he hasn't been too much of an offensive threat. His average of 3.9 aerial duels won per match isn't as high as Frankie Kent's. His 79.6 pass success percentage is also inferior but still an impressive total. If Hibs are to get a result, Fish will probably have been a key reason as to why.

Alan Forrest vs Elie Youan

Both Alan Forrest and Elie Youan were omitted from the starting lineups for Hearts and Hibs respectively last weekend, perhaps with an eye on this particular fixture given both scored in the four-goal thriller - the last derby in Gorgie - back in October.

After a fairly underwhelming first season in maroon, Alan Forrest has developed really nicely this season and is turning into a prized asset for the Jambos in the 2023/24 campaign. He has claimed the most Scottish Premiership assists of any Hearts player this season (five).

His equaliser at Dens Park against Dundee at the start of the month was his third Scottish Premiership goal this season, only bettered by two Jambos teammates, so he's a goal away from equalling last season's tally in the league (four). Eight goal contributions is only bettered by one other Hearts player.

Élie Youan was the Hibees hero in October's derby draw at Tynecastle, but half his goal tally in the Scottish Premiership came against hosts Hearts (four). With the other half of his goals tally coming against Motherwell in another 2-2 draw at the start of January, if he's selected and puts in a performance then Hibs could well have him to thank for getting a result.

Only Joe Newell (four) has claimed more league assists than the Frenchman for Hibernian this season (three). Averaging 2.1 shots per game, the 24-year-old is a threat regardless of if he plays out on the flank or through the middle.

Lawrence Shankland vs Myziane Maolida

Lawrence Shankland scored his first Hearts goal against Hibs, in a 1-1 draw at Easter Road back in August 2022. Since then, he has shown no signs of slowing down in front of goal. The 28-year-old Scotland international is the league's top scorer with 18 goals.

The Jambos have waited over two decades for a prolific centre-forward and have certainly found one. The division's main marksman is one of only three Hearts players to have ever scored in his first three competitive derbies.

Having reached the landmark of 50 goals in maroon, the number nine proved the matchwinner at Easter Road in December and the hosts will hope that he fancies repeating the feat in front of a raucous home crowd.

They say don't fall in love with a loan player, but Hibs fans are in grave danger of doing exactly that. Hertha BSC forward Myziane Maolida swapped the German capital for the Scottish one in the winter window and is proving a hit for the Hibees so far.

Two goals in four league starts is an impressive start for the 25-year-old Paris-born forward, who plays for the Comoros national team, to try and continue. Having netted the winner against Dundee at the weekend, a decisive derby day goal wouldn't be forgotten.

Averaging 1.8 shots per game, that's only bettered by the aforementioned Youan (2.1) and fellow loanee Emiliano Marcondes (two). If only given one chance, the former France youth international, had better make it count.

