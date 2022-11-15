Northern Ireland Women 1-0 Italy Women: Sarah McFaddden nets winner as Kenny Shiels' side end 2022 with victory

Sarah McFadden scored a 63rd-minute winner as Northern Ireland rounded off a memorable 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win over Italy in Belfast.

The Durham striker fired the rebound past Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani after she had saved an initial effort from Emily Wilson just after the hour mark.

It marked another historic moment for Kenny Shiels' side, who reached their first major finals at this year's European Championship.

Italy had started strongly with both Barbara Bonansea and Manuela Giugliano both having chances, but the hosts gained the momentum after the half-time introduction of Joely Andrews.

McFadden capitalised by sweeping her side in front after 63 minutes, then Jackie Burns produced a brilliant save to deny Beatrice Merlo as Northern Ireland held on for victory.