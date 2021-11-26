Norwich vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell could be back in contention for the Premier League match against Wolves at Carrow Road.

Dowell missed last weekend's win over Southampton in Dean Smith's first game as head coach through illness but has resumed training.

Centre-half Ozan Kabak has stepped up his own rehabilitation following glandular fever, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is set to play for the under-23s again to get more match fitness and defender Christoph Zimmermann continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Sargent, Normann, Rashica, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Kaback, Dowell, Rupp, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Tzolis, Cantwell, Idah

Wolves will be without defender Willy Boly for the trip to Carrow Road. The centre-back is sidelined after sustaining what boss Bruno Lage described as a muscular problem.

Bruno Jordao, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera all continue their own recoveries.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Jimenez, Hwang, Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Dendoncker, Cundle, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Traore

How to follow

Last time out...

I'm having trouble with Wolves this season.

No side in the Premier League have picked up more points (16) in their last seven games than Bruno Lage's team yet there does seem to be consistency issues. They were playing well and losing in the early stages of the season but have now gone the other way with slightly more pragmatic performances bringing home the points. That said, David Moyes had no complaints at West Ham's 1-0 defeat at Molineux last weekend. Wolves were superior all over the pitch.

A repeat of those levels will be too hot for Norwich to handle. Back-to-back wins have pumped some life into their survival chances but Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was in very helpful mood for the Canaries' 2-1 win last weekend. Dean Smith's side only created an expected goals total of 0.79 which usually isn't enough to win Premier League matches against top-10 opposition.

Lage's style is a progressive one but it's not likely to bring buckets of goals. One-goal margin wins do just fine with five of their six wins coming via that winning score.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Opta stats

After a run of three consecutive wins against them between 2015 and 2017, Norwich are winless in four league games against Wolves (D1 L3).

Wolves have won their last two away league games against Norwich, having lost four in a row at Carrow Road before this.

Norwich City have won their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 35 in the competition. They last won three consecutive games in the division back in December 2012.

Norwich have scored as many goals (4) in their last two Premier League games as they had in their previous 20 combined. The Canaries are looking to score more than once in three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since August 2013.

After losing four of their first five Premier League games this season (W1), Wolves have now won five of their last seven (D1 L1). Indeed, no side has taken more points over the last seven Premier League matches than Wolves (16, level with Chelsea and Manchester City).

