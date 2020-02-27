Live on Sky: Norwich vs Leicester preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Norwich vs Leicester in the Premier League.

Team news

Onel Hernandez is the latest Norwich player set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with the winger expected to be out for the next eight weeks after knee surgery ahead of Friday's home game with Leicester.

He joins Sam Byram on the treatment table long-term after the defender was ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury. Timm Klose (knee) and Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) are also absent.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has passed concussion protocols and is available. Iheanacho was taken off at half-time of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City following a collision with goalkeeper Ederson.

Hamza Choudhury returns from a one-game suspension, while fellow midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy are doubtful due to knee injuries.

How to follow

Norwich City

Opta stats

Norwich are winless in their last three league meetings with Leicester (D1 L2), losing 1-2 the last time they hosted the Foxes in October 2015.

Leicester's last Premier League defeat against Norwich was back in November 1994 (1-2), winning three and drawing one of their four such meetings since.

This is just Norwich's fourth Premier League game to take place on a Friday - they've lost each of the previous three by an aggregate score of 2-11 (1-5 vs Tottenham in April 1993, 1-4 vs Liverpool in August 2019 and 0-2 vs Watford in November 2019).

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Norwich in the Premier League

Norwich have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games (D5 L8) and have failed to score in each of their last three. Indeed, Norwich's last two goals have been penalties, with the Canaries not scoring from open play since the 4th minute of their match against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

Leicester have failed to score in their last two Premier League games - they'd only failed to score in two of their previous 24 in the competition, netting 54 goals in that run.

After a run of nine consecutive Premier League home games in which they conceded at least two goals, Norwich have shipped just twice across their last three at Carrow Road (W1 D1 L1).

Leicester have won just one of their last six Premier League games (D2 L3), beating West Ham 4-1 in January. Indeed, 43% of the Foxes league defeats this season have come in these six matches (3/7).

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester in the Premier League

Norwich have lost all 15 of their Premier League games this season in which they've conceded the first goal, the worst such record in the division this term.

Norwich have scored just 24 goals from 312 shots in the Premier League this season, giving them the lowest conversion rate in the competition this term (7.7%). Meanwhile, only Liverpool have a higher conversion rate than Leicester (14.6%).

Having scored 17 goals in his first 18 Premier League games this season, Leicester's Jamie Vardy is without a goal in his last seven games in the competition.

Charlie's prediction

I think Norwich are already gone. What have they got to lose? As a club I think they have accepted it, but they may put some spirit into the remainder of the season. Daniel Farke and the players know it, but one thing you do not want to do is to finish with loads of losses. Keep fighting until it is official.

With Leicester, this is the kind of team that they like to play. They have been on a downward spiral, but an open game of football can make them a very good side - it is the way Brendan Rodgers likes to play. They are not as secure at the back and not quite as dynamic up top.

Norwich must win and give the fans hope, whereas Leicester are an attack-minded side so they will not change their game too much, with the likes of James Maddison and Jamie Vardy at the forefront of that.

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki can do something magical, but I am swinging towards Leicester to get a win and build some momentum to keep their place in the top three. They have a nice cushion at the minute but this could dwindle if they do not start to pick up.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)