Panama 3-6 France: Kadidiatou Diani's hat-trick sees France top Group F and into last 16 of Women's World Cup

Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a 6-3 victory over Panama that saw them to secure top spot in Group F and safe passage to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

Needing only a draw to secure qualification for the next round, France conceded in the second minute but dominated thereafter, with an own goal from Deysire Salazar and strikes from Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Marta Cox made history by scoring Panama's first-ever Women's World Cup goal - and the quickest at this tournament at one minute and seven seconds - with a stunning 35-yard free-kick that curled into the top corner. Cox burst into tears before being mobbed by team mates.

Image: Panama's Marta Cox scored her country's first World Cup goal with a stunning free kick

France responded impressively and were aided by Panama's Salazar, who lashed the ball into her own net when trying to clear Maelle Lakrar's header (21).

Diani then scored her first goal seven minutes later, before converting from the spot (37) after a handball from Wendy Natis. Le Garrec added to the scoring and made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

On the other side of the break, Diani completed her hat-trick with another penalty, thanks to Natis handling the ball in the box again.

Image: Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat-trick, which included two penalties

Trailing 5-1, Yomira Pinzon added a second for Panama from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, to the delight of a largely neutral Sydney Football Stadium crowd of 40,498.

Lineth Cedeno pulled one back with a header in the 87th minute, given after a VAR review for a potential offside, but France responded almost immediately through Becho to put the game to bed.

Image: Panama celebrate each of their goals, despite their defeat

As France topped Group F, they will face the runners-up of Group H. Germany currently occupy the spot, but could mathematically face any of the teams in the group.

They will find out after Thursday's slate of games, which kick off at 11am in Perth and Brisbane.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.