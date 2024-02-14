PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad: Kylian Mbappe on target in first-leg last-16 Champions League win

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Parc des PrincesAttendance46,435.
Wednesday 14 February 2024 22:58, UK
Kylian Mbappe grabbed the first goal and Bradley Barcola added the second as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Sociedad dominated the game for long spells despite missing key players through injury, until Mbappe's goal in the 58th minute.
The breakthrough came when Marquinhos headed on Ousmane Dembele's corner from the right and Mbappe was unmarked at the back post to volley in. A few minutes later, his strike from the edge of the penalty area was tipped on to the crossbar by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
But Remiro was beaten again in the 70th minute when the speedy Barcola broke down the left, skipped past right-back Hamari Traore with ease and poked the ball in - prompting coach Luis Enrique to jump off the bench to celebrate.
There was relief, too, that Mbappe lasted the whole game after his sore left ankle kept him on the bench for Saturday's Ligue 1 game, but he showed no ill effects when he latched on to Dembele's pass and forced a save in the sixth minute.
After that chance, however, PSG's intensity dropped right off.
Even though Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was without goalscoring midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal and left-back Kieran Tierney, the intensity and organisation of Sociedad's high pressing pushed PSG back at a subdued Parc des Princes.
Andre Silva glanced a header wide and captain Mikel Merino struck the crossbar with a superb dipping shot from 25 yards out moments before the break.
Mbappe's goal took pressure off his team-mates and allowed the 21-year-old Barcola - a summer signing from Lyon - more freedom to attack.
The return leg will be played at the Reale Seguros Stadium on March 5, kicking off at 8pm.
