Rangers 4-0 Hibernian: Philippe Clement begins Gers reign in style as Abdallah Sima scores twice

Philippe Clement began his Rangers reign in style as Abdallah Sima scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Hibernian at Ibrox.

Clement replaced Michael Beale, who was sacked two weeks ago, and made an instant impact in closing the gap to leaders Celtic to four points.

Sima fired them ahead at the end of a driving run before Nicolas Raskin found the bottom left corner from long range on the stroke of half-time.

Rangers moved up a gear in the second half, seeing Sima volley in his second to wrap up the points, allowing Cyriel Dessers to add the gloss with a late fourth.

How Clement made a winning start

Image: Rangers' Abdallah Sima celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0

Hibernian saw an angled drive from Dylan Vente held by goalkeeper Jack Butland before Rangers left-back Borna Barisic picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Ridvan Yilmaz.

A Dessers shot was saved by Hibs keeper David Marshall but he had no chance when Sima combined with Dessers moments later and burst through the middle of the defence to drive low into the bottom left corner.

In the 27th minute, after a melee in the Hibs penalty area, there was a VAR check for a possible penalty when the ball appeared to strike Joe Newell's arm before Sima's shot went past the post - but referee Don Robertson was told to play on.

Image: Rangers' Nicolas Raskin celebrates with James Tavernier after making it 2-0

Just before the break, Raskin took matters into his own hands when he thundered a low shot past Marshall.

Rangers upped the pace in the second half, seeing Lammers smash an effort against the right post from close range.

Sima's goal came when Dessers took a brilliant Lammers pass, rounded Marshall but saw his shot blocked on the line before the Brighton loanee hammered the rebound high into the net.

There was still plenty of time remaining and when Cantwell slipped a clever ball into Dessers 10 yards from goal, he side-footed home past the helpless Marshall.

Clement: There is a lot we can make better

Rangers manager Philippe Clement: "Impressed is a big word. I am happy. I am happy about the result. I am happy that the seeds we planted this week, that the team is trying to do them as well as possible.

"I still saw a lot of details we can make better but I saw a team who stayed well in the structure and made the runs and the tempo we played at.

"The most important thing was the reaction after losing the ball or missing a chance. The reaction was good and that is a crucial part of modern football.

"It is like the honeymoon. Everything is new. They need to confirm this the next week, the next month."

Montgomery: Rangers were more clinical than us

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery: "It was a tough afternoon. It was a defeat.

"Obviously disappointed with the manner of the first goal. I thought we were building into the game at that point, frustrating them and we'd created a couple of half chances on the counter.

"It's a disappointing goal to concede. And then they start building a bit of momentum, the fans are buoyed by a new coach coming in.

"The second goal, my view at the time is it was a foul on Joe Newell. That's my opinion and I've watched it back on the video - he gets kicked from behind, into his Achilles before the ball is touched. I genuinely thought VAR would have called that back - but it wasn't to be.

"The second half was difficult, a couple of sloppy turnovers, the pressure was off them and they've got quality players.

"They were more clinical than us in the final third today. We lacked a bit of creativity, didn't generate many chances.

"It wasn't to be, it's a defeat and we accept it. We cop it on the chin and move forward."

