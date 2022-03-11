Reading 1-3 Man United: Leah Galton strikes twice in thrilling first half to keep United's Champions League hopes on track

Leah Galton struck twice in a thrilling first half to help Manchester United Women to a 3-1 victory at Reading which keeps their Champions League hopes on track.

United have followed four-game winless run across all competitions with back-to-back league wins and, for now, closed the gap on the top two clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, who both play tomorrow, and moved three points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham.

Galton opened the scoring with a glancing header but Deanne Rose levelled after capitalising on a mistake by the visitors' defence.

However, Galton rounded goalkeeper Grace Moloney to restore their lead before Alessia Russo slammed a third into the top corner, but only after Ona Batlle's fierce strike was not given despite it crossing the line having come off the underside of the crossbar.

Reading remain in sixth but the result has severely dented their own hopes of qualifying for the Champions League: they are now eight points behind third-placed United.

Image: WSL table

Russo inspires classic WSL first half

From the moment Russo crashed a shot off the crossbar inside 17 seconds, the first-half proceeded to be action-packed. Galton rewarded United's fast start in the fifth minute by heading in left-back Hannah Blundell's inch-perfect cross from close range.

However, Reading responded well with Rachel Rowe volleying narrowly wide from the edge of the box before Rose equalised. Blundell's square pass deep inside her own half was intercepted by Rowe and she prodded the ball through to Rose, whose perfect first touch allowed her to slam past Mary Earps.

The Royals went close again through Sanne Troelsgaard as her volley bounced just wide, but Reading were only level for nine minutes. Russo played a superb pass to set Galton in behind and she coolly rounded Moloney to slot into an empty net.

Image: Manchester United's Leah Galton scored twice in the victory over Reading

United looked like they were capable of scoring every time they went forward with Deanne Cooper brilliantly denying them a third. Martha Thomas was set clean through on goal by Toone, she had Galton and Russo in support, but instead she went for goal herself with her shot stopped on the line by the Reading centre-back.

They weren't to be denied for long although they initially were by the officials. United right-back Batlle cut inside and saw her shot hit the underside of the crossbar with the ball bouncing down clearly over the line. The goal was not awarded, but justice was served instantly as Russo found the top corner from the edge of the area in the same phase of play.

The Batlle incident led to calls from Sky Sports' Karen Carney for goalline technology to be introduced into the WSL.

"VAR is a little bit harder, we've spoken about budgets and things, but goal line technology - a simple buzz on a watch and that's eradicated," she said.

"That should be in our game - no question about it. What I wouldn't want to be talking about now is 'that [Batlle's goal not being given] could effect the top three, it could effect the Champions League race, it could effect the relegation battle' or whatever it might be. The technology is available and we should be using it."

A simply CRAZY sequence of events! 🤯



Ona Batlle's powerful strike hits the bar and bounces over the line 👀

Alessia Russo smashes it into the corner 💥 pic.twitter.com/6pYKQMyxJc — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 12, 2022

Reading completed the exciting first half by hitting the crossbar themselves just before half-time when a long free-kick into the box fell to Gemma Evans and she prodded the ball onto the woodwork.

The second half was never going to replicate the first although United did start on the front foot again. However, Reading didn't buckle under the pressure and then had a great opportunity to pull a goal back.

Earps made a brilliant double save from Rose to keep their two-goal advantage intact, earning praise from Kelly Smith on Sky Sports: "Mary Earps showed such confidence, leading by example and making those big saves."

That was as close as Reading came in the second half while United didn't have a shot on target in the second half but saw the game out professionally.

"The pressure was on them today," added Smith. "Reading were six on the bounce at home so to come away and get this vital away win, it will do them the world of good."

Skinner: We've grown in experience today

Image: Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner gestures on the touchline during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Manchester. Picture date: Friday September 3, 2021.

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner told Sky Sports:

"We weren't good enough in the second half transitionally so we need to control the game better but Reading are very good at making it that type of game. I feel that we've grown in experience today.

"I want to play beautiful football but sometimes you have to rudimental parts and build and score scrappy goals. We have the ability to do both and that's what we've been trying to work. I've got nothing but credit for my players today.

"Two back-to-back wins and seven goals is a great response. We played teams right at the top and in really good form, we came against a difficult ask at that time, but that's something we're aspiring to grow to.

"We just make sure we look after the next performance don't get too far ahead. It's a long season but it comes around quickly. Stay focused in the moment, clear on the task in hand and that's how we'll pick these results up."

Image: Man Utd Women's remaining WSL fixtures

Reading head to Manchester City on Wednesday, March 16th in the Women's Super League; kick-off 7pm

Manchester United travel to West Ham on Wednesday, March 16th in the Women's Super League; kick-off 7.30pm