Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ross County vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County 1

  • J White (71st minute)

Celtic 0

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    Ross County 1-0 Celtic: Scottish Premiership champions suffer shock loss to leave Rangers seven points from title

    Report as Jordan White heads Ross County to a stunning victory over Celtic; the loss in the Highlands means Rangers are now just seven points away from winning the Scottish Premiership title

    By Richard Morgan

    Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

    Sunday 21 February 2021 21:38, UK

    Ross County&#39;s Jordan White celebrates after scoring against Celtic
    Image: Ross County's Jordan White celebrates after scoring against Celtic

    Jordan White's second-half header saw struggling Ross County beat Celtic 1-0 as the champions' grip on the Scottish Premiership title all but evaporated in the Highlands.

    White rose highest of all to head home substitute Harry Paton's 71st-minute free kick as Ross County, who started the match bottom of the table, recorded just their second-ever league win over Celtic.

    The visitors enjoyed 74 per cent possession, but rarely tested Ross Laidlaw in the home team's goal and, as a result, John Hughes' side have moved from 12th to 10th in the table.

    Celtic, however, saw their recent five-match winning run come to an end at the Global Energy Stadium and now sit a mammoth 18 points behind leaders Rangers, who are just seven points away from the title.

    Also See:

    More to follow shortly…

    Trending

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Sky Ocean Rescue

    Get Sky Sports