Ross County 1-0 Celtic: Scottish Premiership champions suffer shock loss to leave Rangers seven points from title

Jordan White's second-half header saw struggling Ross County beat Celtic 1-0 as the champions' grip on the Scottish Premiership title all but evaporated in the Highlands.

White rose highest of all to head home substitute Harry Paton's 71st-minute free kick as Ross County, who started the match bottom of the table, recorded just their second-ever league win over Celtic.

The visitors enjoyed 74 per cent possession, but rarely tested Ross Laidlaw in the home team's goal and, as a result, John Hughes' side have moved from 12th to 10th in the table.

Celtic, however, saw their recent five-match winning run come to an end at the Global Energy Stadium and now sit a mammoth 18 points behind leaders Rangers, who are just seven points away from the title.

