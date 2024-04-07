 Skip to content
Sheffield United vs Chelsea. Premier League.

Bramall LaneAttendance28,638.

Sheffield United 2

  • J Bogle (32nd minute)
  • O McBurnie (93rd minute)

Chelsea 2

  • Thiago Silva (11th minute)
  • N Madueke (66th minute)

Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea: Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time goal rescues point for Blades

Report and free match highlights as Chelsea suffer stoppage-time heartbreak after their momentous comeback win over Man Utd; Noni Madueke and Thiago Silva score on their return from the start; Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie with the goals for Sheffield United

Sunday 7 April 2024 19:42, UK

Oli McBurnie saves a point for Sheffield United in stoppage-time
Image: Oli McBurnie saved a point for Sheffield United in stoppage-time

Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Sheffield United in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino's side missed the chance to move to within three points of Manchester United.

Noni Madueke's second-half strike, his first league goal in 2024, appeared to be sending Chelsea to another victory after their momentous comeback over Man Utd on Thursday. However, McBurnie popped up in the final moments to salvage a point for his side.

Thiago Silva had given Chelsea an early lead from a corner after Sheffield United were caught sleeping before Jayden Bogle equalised after half an hour with the help of Dorde Petrovic's error. The hosts were in charge after that until Madueke's goal.

A point is not enough for Sheffield United, who had enough chances to win the game. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table and still nine points from safety with seven games to go.

Chelsea, meanwhile, take two steps back after appearing to turn a corner at Stamford Bridge in their last game. They could've fallen victim to the same fate had their opponents been more efficient late on.

What's next?

Chelsea
Everton

Monday 15th April 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Sheffield United are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to Brentford; kick-off 3pm.

Everton return to Sky Sports on April 15, taking on Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

