Live on Sky: Southampton vs Leicester preview

Southampton remain without full-back Cedric Soares (calf) and winger Moussa Djenepo (hip).

Leicester midfielder James Maddison will be fit to play at St Mary's, giving Brendan Rodgers a full squad to choose from.

Southampton won their last Premier League match against Leicester (2-1 in January), and are looking to secure consecutive wins over them in the competition for the first time since 2001.

Since the start of last season, Southampton have won just 24 points from their 23 home Premier League games (W5 D9 L9), the fewest of any side to have played in both seasons.

Leicester City have won a league-high seven points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, coming from behind to win their last game against Burnley.

Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 home league games, conceding at least once in each of their last nine. They've conceded first in all four Premier League home games this season - only in January 1997 have they conceded the first goal in five consecutively at home in the competition.

Jamie Vardy averages a goal every 113 minutes in the Premier League for Leicester under Brendan Rodgers, his best ratio under any permanent manager at the club in the competition. He's netted 15 goals in 19 games since Rodgers' arrival - only under Claudio Ranieri (29) and Claude Puel (23) has he scored more Premier League goals, playing more than 50 games for each of those managers.

Leicester are attracting attention while Southampton are attracting tension. The Saints earned a great point at Wolves and were dealt a harsh blow with the penalty. I was not impressed with their attack - they spent the money on Che Adams, but he has not settled into it at all. He is putting the effort in, but Danny Ings has been the main man.

Defensively they have issues. Maya Yoshida is in and out, while Angus Gunn looks shaky. The midfield is well-controlled, but they only have James Ward-Prowse as a runner. I would be tempted to bring in Stuart Armstrong into this system and leave out one of the full-backs, pushing Ward-Prowse wider. They should mix it up.

Leicester, away from home, will not change their pattern - pass and move, pass and move. Their quality will end up picking Southampton off and Jamie Vardy will be able to get in behind. Everyone is looking at the mess that Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are in - Leicester have a brilliant opportunity to finish in the top six or even top four. However, I am not sure whether they will have enough, as in a mental capacity, to get three points on Friday.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)