Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins earns points for visitors after James Ward-Prowse denied by VAR

Ollie Watkins' second-half header earned Aston Villa back-to-back victories under Unai Emery for the first time as they sealed a 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

Hopes would have been high among the home fans of moving out of the relegation zone after their side's crucial win at fellow strugglers Everton last weekend, but the hosts mustered just one shot during a tepid first half.

A nine-minute delay caused by a drone flying over the stadium just before half-time was arguably the most entertaining thing to happen during the first 45 minutes, but things looked like they had finally livened up when James Ward-Prowse's deflected shot looped over Emiliano Martinez to put Southampton ahead just after the hour.

However, referee Michael Salisbury disallowed the goal for a soft foul on Jacob Ramsey by Mohamed Elyounoussi after being advised to review the incident by VAR, and Villa rubbed salt into Saints' wounds when Watkins nodded in Douglas Luiz's free-kick in the 77th minute to condemn the hosts to their fourth consecutive Premier League home defeat.

Player ratings Southampton: Bazunu (5), Lyanco (6), Caleta-Car (6), Salisu (7), Walker-Peters (6), Diallo (7), Lavia (6), Edozie (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Armstrong (5), Adams (5).



Subs: Mara (5), Elyounoussi (5), Perraud (5), Orsic (n/a), Djenepo (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Young (7), Konsa (7), Mings (6), Moreno (7), Ramsey (7), Kamara (6), Luiz (7), Bailey (5), Watkins (7), Buendia (6).



Subs: Coutinho (6), Cash (n/a), Dendoncker (n/a).



Man of the match: Emiliano Martinez.

Saints' momentum ended by Villa and VAR

Image: Ollie Watkins celebrates after putting Aston Villa ahead at Southampton

Nathan Jones had finally got up and running as Southampton manager in the fortnight preceding Villa’s visit after overseeing three straight wins in three different competitions, but that momentum was snuffed out during a dispiriting afternoon against Emery’s side.

The visitors racked up more than 70 per cent possession during a dominant first half but went into the break goalless thanks to some wasteful finishing, with Ramsey shooting straight at Gavin Bazunu when one-on-one with the Saints goalkeeper, before Leon Bailey slashed the rebound over the crossbar.

Team news Southampton made one change, with Adam Armstrong replacing Mohamed Elyounoussi, while new signing Charly Alcaraz was named on the bench

Aston Villa also made just one alteration, with Alex Moreno making his first start in the place of the injured Lucas Digne

Ramsey was then unfortunate to win a penalty after Mohammed Salisu tripped him from behind, while Saints’ only threatening attack saw Kyle Walker-Peters denied by the offside flag after he bundled the ball home.

A drone flying over the pitch then saw the players return to the dressing rooms, but Villa remained in the ascendancy once they returned, with Bailey again wasteful, shooting tamely at Bazunu after the ‘keeper gifted the ball to the visitors.

Image: Referee Michael Salisbury paused the game due to a drone flying above the stadium

But Southampton thought they had taken the lead against the run of play when Ward-Prowse struck for the fifth time in his last five league games, only for the captain’s celebrations to be cut short when referee Salisbury was advised to take another look at the build-up.

The official spotted a nudge in Ramsey’s back by Elyounoussi - and things went from bad to worse for Jones and his team when Watkins was left unmarked in the centre of the area to head in Luiz’s inviting free-kick to continue Villa's impressive form under Emery.

Emery's Villa winning with or without the ball

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

After winning five of his first seven Premier League games in charge, it's fair to say Emery has made a highly impressive start to life at Villa.

The wins at home to Manchester United in his first game in charge and at Tottenham on New Year's Day stand out, but the former Villarreal boss may take even greater encouragement from Villa's past two results.

After being held at Villa Park by Wolves and then suffering a shock home defeat to Stevenage in the FA Cup, Emery told Sky Sports that he wanted his side to "improve with the ball" against sides who were happy to concede possession.

Leeds - Villa's opponents last Friday - and Southampton did just that, but Villa found a way to take maximum points from both games.

Emery can now claim to have a team capable of winning games when they spend more than half of the game out of possession - such as against Man Utd and Spurs - and when they have to take the initiative, such as at St Mary's.

They may remain 11th in the Premier League, but Emery's team are now just five points behind fifth-placed Spurs. The sky's the limit during the second half of the season.

Emery: We should be proud

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery speaks after his side beat Southampton 1-0

Emery urged his side to take pride in their work after they took three points and a clean sheet back to Birmingham, saying: "I think we played very good in the first 45 minutes, controlling the game and not conceding chances.

"But in the second half, to keep it up is very difficult and the challenge was to be consistent. We suffered in some moments but we were positive to win. We competed very well. After the work the players did, I think we deserved it.

"We have to be proud of our work and our supporters - they were again with us."

Emery also revealed he is still working to improve the Villa squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, saying: "We are looking for something in the transfer window, but we are only going to add some players if they can improve us. If not, we are going to wait.

"My idea is to improve the squad. Some players, they are going to leave, and we will want to add players for the best balance in each position."

Opta stats: Saints continue wretched home form

Image: Nathan Jones has lost all three of his home Premier League games with Southampton

Aston Villa have won three consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time since November 2020. They'd only won three of their previous 15 on the road.

Southampton have lost four consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since November 2019, while Saints have won fewer home points (6) than any other side in the top four tiers of English league football this season.

Aston Villa have won three consecutive Premier League games against Southampton for the first time April 1999.

This is the latest into a season (20 games) Southampton have finished a day bottom of the Premier League table since the final day of the 2004-05 campaign, when they suffered their only relegation from the competition to date.

Ollie Watkins has been involved in 40 Premier League goals for Aston Villa, scoring 29 and assisting 11. Since he joined the club, it's more than twice as many as any other Villa player (Danny Ings, 19).

Southampton turn their attention away from the Premier League with a trio of cup fixtures to contend with. The Saints host Newcastle on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm.

Southampton then host Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup fourth round next Saturday - kick-off 3pm - before the return leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday January 31, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm.

Their next Premier League game is a 3pm kick-off away at Brentford on Saturday February 4.

Aston Villa's third-round exit from the FA Cup means they have next weekend off. Their next Premier League game is a Midlands derby at home to Leicester on Saturday February 4 - kick-off 3pm.