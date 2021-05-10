Southampton vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Southampton could have top scorer Danny Ings back from injury for Tuesday evening's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said Ings would be assessed on a hamstring problem sustained at Tottenham on April 21, having initially feared the striker may miss the remainder of the season.

Live Premier League Tuesday 11th May 8:00pm

On-loan Takumi Minamino is available to return to the squad after being ineligible against his parent club Liverpool on Saturday but Ryan Bertrand (calf), Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee) remain out.

Crystal Palace have no new injury worries, but could make changes to their starting XI given the quick turnaround following Saturday's 2-0 win at already-relegated Sheffield United.

Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle) missed the trip to Yorkshire and are unlikely to feature again this season.

Nathan Ferguson has returned to first-team training, but he is not expected to be rushed back during the final two weeks of the campaign after struggling with a knee injury and more recently a thigh issue during the last 18 months.

How to follow

Southampton vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android

Last time out...

3:06 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Southampton in the Premier League.

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

QPR fans must have let out plenty of sights this season watching Eberechi Eze play in Roy Hodgson's rigid Crystal Palace side with assistant Ray Lewington barking orders at him surrounding his defensive duties down the left flank. As he's shown in flashes, this is a special player, who deserves an attacking platform to be showcased on. Don't restrict him.

"Hallelujah", many cried then, as he was unleashed centrally in the win over Sheffield United at the weekend and was the game's outstanding player, creating and scoring a goal.

With Palace safe from relegation, surely Hodgson will continue to give Eze licence to express himself in this fixture. My eyes have been drawn to the 22/1 with Sky Bet for him to score from outside the box, something he has done twice already this season. Should be a open game this one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Eberechi Eze to score from outside the box (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats