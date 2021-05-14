Southampton vs Fulham preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Southampton have a doubt over defender Jan Bednarek for their Premier League clash with Fulham.

The Poland centre-back was forced off at half-time of Tuesday's victory over Crystal Palace after taking a kick to the ankle and has not trained since.

Ryan Bertrand, who it was confirmed this week will leave the club at the end of the season, remains sidelined with a calf injury, along with Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee).

Fulham could have midfielder Harrison Reed return for the trip to face his former club on the south coast.

Reed has been back in full training this week after suffering an ankle injury which has kept him out of the side since April.

Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to deal with, with Tom Cairney still not having a return date fixed and Terence Kongolo already ruled out for the season.

How to follow

Southampton

Fulham Saturday 15th May 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Jones Knows' prediction

Strap on those punting boots. Southampton are a fine bet here to take all three points.

The table officially has Saints 13 points better than Fulham but the gap between them is larger than that when you analyse the key metrics and reliability of players in key moments. Ralph Hasenhuttl, who should be the front-runner for the Spurs job, has a fine record at beating teams towards the bottom of the league with his up-tempo style. Eight of Southampton's 11 Premier League wins this season have come against teams in the bottom eight.

Fulham will be here for the taking.

Scott Parker, who has been linked with the Spurs job, has overseen six defeats in their last seven and their relegation was confirmed in another limp display against Burnley. Parker spoke of some "big decisions" being made over the next month or two and it has to be a worry that motivation within his squad will be low for the remaining games, especially with the amount of loan players in his team.

When Saints win, Danny Ings usually scores. No player to have scored more than 20 goals in the last two seasons - he has scored 34 - in the Premier League has a more deadly conversion rate than the Southampton striker - a whopping 32.08 per cent. To put that into context, Harry Kane is working at a 24 per cent rate. Ings has a point to prove ahead of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad announcement and must be backed this weekend to score in a home win.

BETTING ANGLE: Danny Ings to score and Southampton to win (13/5 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Southampton have lost just one of their last eight Premier League matches against Fulham (W3 D4), a 3-2 defeat in November 2018 in Mark Hughes' penultimate league game in charge of the Saints.

Fulham have only managed one win in 30 league visits to Southampton (D8 L21), a 2-1 win in the second tier back in October 1935 with goals from Jack Finch and Bert Worsley. They are winless in nine top-flight visits to Saints (D4 L5).

There has only been one away win in 15 Premier League meetings between Southampton and Fulham, with Saints winning 3-0 at Craven Cottage under Mauricio Pochettino back in February 2014. Current Fulham manager Scott Parker started for the Cottagers in the match.

Southampton have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven meetings with Fulham in all competitions, with the exception being a 3-2 defeat in November 2018. Saints had kept just one clean sheet in 15 meetings with the Cottagers prior to this run.

Fulham's defeat at home to Burnley last time out confirmed their relegation from the Premier League. On the previous two occasions the Cottagers have been relegated from the competition, they've avoided defeat in their very next game after their relegation was confirmed, drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace in 2013-14 and beating Everton 2-0 in 2018-19.

Southampton have lost just three of their last 43 home Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W29 D11), winning each of their last three such games at St. Mary's.

Only Sheffield United (20) have failed to score in more different Premier League games than Fulham (17) this season. However, 11 of Fulham's 17 blanks have come in home games.

Fulham have scored first in nine away Premier League matches this season, their most ever in a single Premier League season. However, the Cottagers have gone on to win just 33% of those matches (W3 D5 L1).

All three of Aleksandar Mitrovic's Premier League goals for Fulham this season have come away from home. However, the Serbian has scored in just two of his 27 league appearances this term (2 vs Leeds, 1 vs Aston Villa), while the Cottagers have won just one of the 13 games in which he's started in 2020-21.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid is Fulham's highest scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals, though he hasn't scored in any of his last 12 appearances. He's the lowest outright top scorer for a club in the Premier League this season.

