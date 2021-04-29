Southampton vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Southampton's top scorer Danny Ings will be absent for Friday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

The striker was forced off by a hamstring injury during last week's defeat at Tottenham, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl unsure when he will be fit to return.

Forward Michael Obafemi has returned to training following surgery on a muscular injury but is not expected to feature, while Ryan Bertrand (calf), Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee) remain sidelined.

Harvey Barnes has been ruled out of Leicester's final five games as he needs further knee surgery.

The England winger has been out since February after suffering the injury to his left knee against Arsenal.

Defenders Wes Morgan (back) and James Justin (knee) are also unavailable for Brendan Rodgers.

How to follow

Southampton vs Leicester will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

Southampton

Leicester City Friday 30th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

Opta stats

Southampton have lost their last three Premier League home games against Leicester by an aggregate score of 15-2. Their 9-0 defeat in this fixture last season is the biggest home defeat by any side in English top-flight history.

Leicester won the reverse fixture 2-0 in January, but haven't done the double over Southampton in the Premier League since the 1999-00 campaign.

Southampton have lost twice to Leicester already this season, 0-2 in the league and 0-1 in the FA Cup. The last time they lost three times to the same opponent in a season was against Chelsea in 2017-18, while the last time they did so without scoring was against Derby in 1997-98.

Southampton have taken just 10 points from their 16 Premier League games so far in 2021 (W3 D1 L12), fewer than any other side this calendar year. Saints have lost 12 of their last 15 league games (W2 D1), a run which began with defeat against Leicester.

Southampton have conceded 11 goals in their last six home league games (0 clean sheets), accounting for 55% of their total goals conceded at St Mary's so far this season. They had kept six clean sheets in their first nine home league games this term.

