Southampton vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Southampton's top scorer Danny Ings will be absent for Friday's Premier League clash with Leicester.
The striker was forced off by a hamstring injury during last week's defeat at Tottenham, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl unsure when he will be fit to return.
Forward Michael Obafemi has returned to training following surgery on a muscular injury but is not expected to feature, while Ryan Bertrand (calf), Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee) remain sidelined.
Harvey Barnes has been ruled out of Leicester's final five games as he needs further knee surgery.
The England winger has been out since February after suffering the injury to his left knee against Arsenal.
Defenders Wes Morgan (back) and James Justin (knee) are also unavailable for Brendan Rodgers.
How to follow
Southampton vs Leicester will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Southampton have lost their last three Premier League home games against Leicester by an aggregate score of 15-2. Their 9-0 defeat in this fixture last season is the biggest home defeat by any side in English top-flight history.
- Leicester won the reverse fixture 2-0 in January, but haven't done the double over Southampton in the Premier League since the 1999-00 campaign.
- Southampton have lost twice to Leicester already this season, 0-2 in the league and 0-1 in the FA Cup. The last time they lost three times to the same opponent in a season was against Chelsea in 2017-18, while the last time they did so without scoring was against Derby in 1997-98.
- Southampton have taken just 10 points from their 16 Premier League games so far in 2021 (W3 D1 L12), fewer than any other side this calendar year. Saints have lost 12 of their last 15 league games (W2 D1), a run which began with defeat against Leicester.
- Southampton have conceded 11 goals in their last six home league games (0 clean sheets), accounting for 55% of their total goals conceded at St Mary's so far this season. They had kept six clean sheets in their first nine home league games this term.
- Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side this season (21). At home they've dropped a league-high 14 points, failing to win almost as many games when scoring first as they've won (W5 D1 L4).
- Leicester's defeat at West Ham ended a run of 10 away league games without defeat (W6 D4). The Foxes haven't lost consecutive Premier League games on the road since their final two such games of 2019-20.
- Leicester's Ayoze Pérez has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton than he has against any other side in the competition (7). This includes two hat-tricks against Saints, including one in Leicester's 9-0 win in this fixture last term.
- Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in five Premier League appearances against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, including a hat-trick in this fixture last season. Despite averaging a goal-per-game at the ground, he's failed to score in more games there (3) than score (2).
- Southampton's Theo Walcott has scored five goals in his 10 Premier League appearances against Leicester, only netting more against Tottenham and West Ham in the competition (6 each). His five goals against the Foxes have come at three different stadiums - 2x Emirates, 2x Goodison Park and 1x King Power Stadium.