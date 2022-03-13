Southampton 1-2 Watford: Cucho Hernandez scores twice to boost Hornets' Premier League survival chances

Cucho Hernandez scored twice to give Watford a crucial 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's and boost the Hornets' Premier League survival chances.

​​​​​​The result sees Roy Hodgson's side end a run of two straight defeats and move level on points with 17th-placed Everton, who were beaten at home by Wolves.

Watford opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Cucho pounced on a weak back pass by Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and found the target from a tight angle after rounding goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Player ratings Southampton: Forster (6), Walker-Peters (7), Bednarek (6), Salisu (5), Perraud (6), Romeu (6), Smallbone (5), Ward-Prowse (7), S Armstrong (6), Elyounoussi (7), Adams (6).



Subs: Broja (6), Redmond (n/a), Long (n/a).



Watford: Foster (7), Femenia (6), Samir (7), Kabasele (6), Kamara (7), Louza (7), Sissoko (7), Kucka (8), Dennis (7), Cucho (8), Joao Pedro (7).



Subs: King (n/a), Cathcart (n/a), Sema (n/a).



Man of the match: Cucho Hernandez.

The unmarked Colombian then doubled Watford's lead 20 minutes later when he steadied himself and volleyed in a cross from Juraj Kucka.

Watford had several chances to go 3-0 up but Southampton pulled one back before half-time as Mohamed Elyounoussi tapped in Che Adams' flicked header following a free-kick from captain James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton continued to press after the break but Watford defended bravely and rode their luck late on when Ward-Prowse narrowly missed the mark from a free-kick, before VAR then rejected calls for Christian Kabasele's handball to be penalised. Southampton stay 10th after their third consecutive defeat.

How Watford secured vital victory

Both sides had lost on Thursday night and Saints reacted by leaving top goalscorer Armando Broja on the bench while Watford made three changes from the 4-0 defeat at Wolves.

The midweek thrashing had further dented the survival hopes of the Hertfordshire outfit and they could have trailed inside two minutes. Stuart Armstrong crossed for Elyounoussi on the opposite flank but the Norway international saw his header cleared off the line by the recalled Kabasele.

Joao Pedro then almost gave the visitors the lead when Salisu's clearance went straight to the Brazilian, but Jan Bednarek bailed out his centre-back partner with a fine block.

Salisu and Saints did not learn their lesson, with the opener arriving in the 14th minute after another error. First Forster's ball out from the back was nearly intercepted and when Salisu tried to play back to him seconds later, his pass was underhit and Cucho rounded Southampton's goalkeeper and rifled impressively into the empty net.

Team news Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Newcastle on Thursday night. Romain Perraud and Will Smallbone replaced Tino Livramento and Armando Broja in the starting XI.

Watford boss Roy Hodgson made three changes to the team that lost 4-0 to Wolves. Christian Kabasele, Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro came in for Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley and Joshua King.

Image: Cucho celebrates after scoring his and Watford's second goal of the game

In the 34th minute, a neat move down the left saw Kucka teed up and he produced a wonderful whipped cross to the back post, where Cucho volleyed home to double his and Watford's tally.

Kyle Walker-Peters went close again before the break and Kucka could have put the game to bed, but Forster denied the midfielder after he was sent through by Moussa Sissoko.

It felt pivotal when Elyounoussi reduced the deficit minutes later on the stroke of half-time by directing a Ward-Prowse free-kick beyond Ben Foster.

Saints' leading marksman Broja was introduced for the restart but the Chelsea loanee was well-marshalled by Kabasele, with the home side's best threat coming through set-pieces. Salisu headed another Ward-Prowse free-kick wide just past the hour mark and Ralph Hasenhuttl went to three at the back in an attempt to force a leveller.

Kucka had another opportunity to seal the points with 19 minutes left but his curled strike was saved by Forster and Cucho squandered a hat-trick chance when he curled over following a counter-attack.

Free-kicks continued to be Southampton's biggest threat and St Mary's held its breath when Ward-Prowse lined one up late on. The Saints captain curled the set-piece onto the roof of the net, though, and Foster saved Adams' header before VAR dismissed the home side's calls for handball on Kabasele as Watford held out for a vital win.

Image: Cucho celebrates after Watford beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's

Opta stats

7 - Cucho Hernández is the seventh Colombian player to score a Premier League brace, and the first since James Rodríguez for Everton in October 2020. Cafetero. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2022

Watford gained their first victory against Southampton in the Premier League since September 2017 (2-0), ending a run of six such games against the Saints without a win (D3 L3).

Southampton have lost consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since February 2021 (a run of three).

The eight points Watford have gained in their nine Premier League games under Roy Hodgson have all come away from home (W2 D2 L2 away from home); only Chelsea (9) have amassed more points on the road since the Hornets' first such game under Hodgson.

Cucho Hernandez scored his fourth and fifth Premier League goals for Watford (22nd appearance), but first of those to come away from home. The Colombian has been directly involved in four goals (three goals, one assist) in his last three games in the competition, more he managed in his first 19 beforehand (two goals, one assist).

Watford's last 82 Premier League goals have all been scored from inside the box, since Gerard Deulofeu's 19 yard strike against Cardiff in February 2019.

Watford's Cucho Hernandez became the seventh Colombian to score a Premier League brace, and the first since James Rodríguez, for Everton in October 2020.

Southampton's next Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday has been postponed and they will instead face Manchester City on Sunday at 3pm in an FA Cup quarter-final. The Saints will return to league action on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm against Leeds.

Similarly, Watford's league game against Everton on Sunday has been postponed and the Hornets' next Premier League fixture will be played against Liverpool on Saturday, April 2 at 12.30pm.