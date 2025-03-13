Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 AZ Alkmaar (3-2 agg): Wilson Odobert and James Maddison score to keep Spurs' Europa League hopes alive

Tottenham overcame a one-goal deficit to keep their trophy hopes alive with a 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) win over AZ Alkmaar in north London thanks to Wilson Odobert and James Maddison.

Last week, a tepid performance in Alkmaar saw Spurs leave the Netherlands with their tails between their legs, needing a response at home to stay in the competition.

Buoyed by familiar support, Odobert netted his first Spurs goal to give his side the lead on the night and level the aggregate score.

Spurs' confidence grew with Heung-Min Son going close on a couple of occasions before the break, but their ascendancy also served to spark AZ, who were nearly handed a goal by Cristian Romero after a sloppy episode gifted Zico Burmeester an opportunity.

AZ smelt blood but despite an energetic start to the second period, Spurs quickly found themselves two goals to the good, when Maddison curled home from inside the box, set up by Son.

Peer Koopmeiners pounced on a Spurs mistake to give his side a lifeline but a fine team goal, finished off by Odobert, ensured victory for Ange Postecoglou's side as the Australian manager looks to maintain his promise of silverware in his second season.

Spurs now look forward to a quarter-final against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt who beat Ajax 6-2 across two legs.

A blend of youth and experience wins it for Spurs

Image: Wilson Odobert scored twice to help Spurs over the line

For the first time since October, Ange Postecoglou could start his 'leadership group'. The quartet of Cristian Romero, James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Heung-Min Son all started as part of a strong Spurs line-up. It was with these four that Spurs would catalyse their comeback.

Son was involved in the first when his high press on Goes forced an error at the back as a front-foot Spurs took the lead. Maddison, scorer of the second, would also drive his team up the pitch for the third, beginning an impressive team goal finished off by Odobert for his brace.

Spurs player ratings Spurs: Vicario (6), Pedro Porro (6), Spence (7), Van de Ven (7), Romero (6), Sarr(6), Bergvall (8), Maddison (9), Odobert (9), Solanke (7), Son (9).



Subs: Gray (6), Bissouma (7), Johnson(6), Davies (n/a).



Player of the Match: James Maddison.

Odobert, the 20-year-old summer signing from Burnley, opened his Spurs account on a night where Lucas Bergvall, 18, put right the wrongs of his first-leg own-goal with a controlled presence deep in midfield, was withdrawn late in the second half to a standing ovation, with those present appreciative of his industry and effort to give Spurs' season a lifeline.

Postecoglou had what he would feel is very close to his strongest side and it paid off. The mix of youth and experience has given Spurs fans something, at the very least, to look forward to.

Maddison: We have not achieved anything yet

Spurs' James Maddison to TNT Sports:

"It's what we set out to do at the start of the two legs, there was a lot of talk after last week's performance and we were honest with ourselves, we were not good enough. I knew what we were capable of here in front of our fans and we got the job done.

"We have not achieved anything yet. We are into the quarter-finals and we kick on and look forward to it.

"Over the last few months, when we've spoken about injuries and missing key players, then tonight, we're stood in the tunnel and you look at the team and it's a group of men. When you have the spine of players who are experienced and have played at this level for a long time, it makes a difference.

"Micky [Van de Ven] and Cuti [Romero], solid at the back and it was a solid performance and we're deservedly through.

"Wilson Odobert will grab the headlines tonight and rightly so, two goals and he was a threat, and I thought he was absolutely fantastic. I'm going to go give him a big pat on the back."

Postecoglou: The players were aware of the outside noise

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou:

"The way we handled it tonight was important. As much as you try and block out the outside noise, it doesn't bother me, but I'm sure the players and the whole club were aware of it tonight. It was a big night for us. When you're already 1-0 down, you can get really anxious about it, but I never felt that.

"Up until we gave them their first goal, I just thought the lads were just handling it superbly. They were in control, we looked strong, we looked dominant, we looked aggressive, a little threatening in the front third, all the things we wanted to be.

"I've always been positive but I've always been encouraged. My mood is not dictated by the outside, it's dictated by internal things.

"I've never wavered from the fact that I've said consistently that when we're at our best, we can compete with anyone.

"We get an opportunity now to build up some of our players and hopefully still get some significant talent out that could be coming back. All those kind of things are going to be helpful for us to reach the levels we need."