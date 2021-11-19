Tottenham vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Tottenham will be forced to make changes for the visit of Leeds with Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp unavailable for Sunday's Premier League fixture.

Romero sustained an unspecified injury while away with Argentina and Skipp has a one-match suspension to serve after he received a fifth booking of the season at Everton two weeks ago.

Giovani Lo Celso is another who has to be assessed following a knock picked up on international duty. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to be fit and Antonio Conte has also been boosted by Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil being able to return to training after recent hamstring issues.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford again, with the striker set to miss his ninth game in all competitions due to an ankle injury.

Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt is not likely to feature after withdrawing from the England Under-20 squad through injury.

Defenders Luke Ayling, Robin Koch (both knee) and Junior Firpo (muscle strain) are still unavailable and Jamie Shackleton remains doubtful.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Drameh, Hjelde, Bate.

How to follow

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction

There wasn't an obvious Antonio Conte bounce for Tottenham at Everton - but it may just explode here.

Tottenham delivered one of their best defensive displays this season at Everton whilst their work-rate was also much improved, covering the most amount of distance in any of their games this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds' wins and eight of their 11 points this season have come against teams currently below them in Premier League as they continue to have problems playing teams with better individual quality. I like the home win.

The player shots market has drawn me in - as it normally does for an opponent playing Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa's style of man-to-man football always yields space for central players to have strikes on goal as beating their marker usually opens up a pathway to goal.

Bruno Fernandes (four shots - three on target), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (four shots, four on target), Sadio Mane (10 shots, two on target), Michail Antonio (seven shots, three on target) and Armando Broja (five shots, three on target) have racked up multiple shots from a central area against Leeds this season.

The obvious play is to make a case for Harry Kane to go shot crazy but obviously he is priced accordingly with just 13/8 available with Sky Bet for him to have five or more shots. The prices on Lucas Moura are much more appealing considering he is playing much more centrally under Conte and looks a player that could thrive under the watch of the Italian.

All of his lines are worth a look but the pick is the 5/1 with Sky Bet on him to have two or more shots on target.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

BETTING ANGLE: Lucas Moura to have two shots on target (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

This is the 100th meeting in all competitions between Spurs and Leeds, with the London side winning 37 to Leeds' 33 of the first 99 games (D29).

Leeds United have lost their last four away Premier League matches against Tottenham, last winning there in February 2001 with goals from Ian Harte and Lee Bowyer in a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane.

Leeds, who were 2-1 winners at Fulham in March, are looking to record consecutive away league wins in London for the first time since April 2008, when they beat Leyton Orient and Millwall as a League One side under Gary McAllister.

Only Norwich (5) have scored fewer Premier League goals than Tottenham this season (9). Spurs have failed to score in each of their last three league games, last going four without a goal in August/September 2006 under Martin Jol.

Tottenham haven't had a shot on target in either of their last two Premier League games, with their last such attempt coming in the 44th minute of their defeat at West Ham. Since Opta has detailed shot data (2003-04), no side has ever failed to have a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games.

This will be Antonio Conte's first home league match in charge of Tottenham, and his first ever game against either Leeds or Marcelo Bielsa as a manager. Conte has registered at least one win against all 53 of the previous teams he's faced in his top-flight managerial career in Serie A and the Premier League.

