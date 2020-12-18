Tottenham vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2.15pm.

Team news

Tottenham should have Gareth Bale available for the visit of Leicester.

The Wales international has missed the last two games with an illness, but has returned to training in the last 24 hours.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) continue to miss out.

Image: Gareth Bale could be back in Jose Mourinho's ranks

Leicester have been handed a double defensive boost with Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne available.

Evans missed the 2-0 defeat by Everton through suspension after collecting a fifth yellow card of the season, and summer signing Castagne is fit again after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Daniel Amartey also has a chance of being involved following a hamstring problem.

Image: Timothy Castagne is set to return for Leicester

How to follow

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City Sunday 20th December 2:00pm Kick off 2:15pm

Tottenham vs Leicester will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

Tottenham have won five of their last seven Premier League meetings with Leicester (L2), netting 21 goals across these games.

Leicester have won just one of their last nine Premier League away games against Spurs (D2 L6), winning 1-0 at White Hart Lane in their 2015-16 title-winning season.

Tottenham have only failed to score once in their last 20 Premier League meetings with Leicester, doing so in a 0-1 home loss in January 2016.

Spurs have won their final league match before Christmas in six of their last seven seasons, though they lost 0-2 to Chelsea last season.

After picking up just six points in their first nine away Premier League matches of 2020 (W1 D3 L5), Leicester have won 15 points in their last six games on the road (W5 L1).

Tottenham have lost only one of their last 11 home games in the Premier League (W7 D3), after losing three of their first eight such matches under José Mourinho in the competition (W5 L3).

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has faced José Mourinho more times without ever winning in all competitions than he has against any other manager in his career (P7 - W0 D2 L5).

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in just 10 Premier League appearances against Leicester, more than he's netted versus any other opponent in the competition. Only Sergio Agüero (15 vs Newcastle for Man City) has scored more goals for a single club against a specific opponent in the competition's history.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored 18 goals in his last 18 away Premier League appearances. Vardy has scored away Premier League goals against Spurs at White Hart Lane and Wembley and will be the first player to score away goals against an opponent on three different grounds if he scores against them in this match.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring four goals and assisting three more.

