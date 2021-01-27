Tottenham vs Liverpool preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hinted at injury problems ahead of his side's clash with Liverpool.

Mourinho, whose side beat Wycombe in the FA Cup on Monday, said he has more problems than just doubts over full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty.

Giovani Lo Celso is still out with a hamstring injury, though he has returned to light training.

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are in contention for Liverpool on Thursday night.

The pair were missing for Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United but both returned to training on Tuesday.

Klopp reported no fresh injury concerns following the weekend defeat, though Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk remain long-term absentees.

How to follow

Follow Tottenham vs Liverpool in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

Whenever Liverpool trade at odds-against in a Premier League match, my eyes light up.

Yes, four Premier League games without a goal does sound the alarm bells that perhaps we've seen the peak of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tenure and it's downhill from here. That is easily argued though, especially when looking at Liverpool's attacking metrics in their four-game goalless run. Klopp's men have lacked fluidity in the final third, granted, but the most important factor is that they're still getting into the areas that have made them such a force. Amazingly, they've registered 72 shots in those four games - only Manchester City have had more - and posted an expected goals figure of 5.72. All that is missing is the final finish. I'd be stunned if the goalless run continues in this one.

Even in defence, Liverpool aren't allowing many chances to the opposition. In that four-game run they've only faced 29 shots on their goal, just two more than Manchester City.

That equates to me that despite their alarming drop-off in results, the metrics bring forward the argument that fine margins aren't falling their way. If they stick to the process, then it's bound to turn. A price for an away win, which would normally be trading at 8/11, can be snapped up at 6/5. It's hard to ignore.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Tottenham have lost their last five league matches against Liverpool - they have never lost six in a row against the Reds.

Liverpool are looking to win three consecutive away league matches against Spurs for the very first time, winning 2-1 in 2018/19 and 1-0 in 2019/20.

This is the first time Tottenham and Liverpool have ever met on a Thursday in the top-flight. Liverpool have beaten Spurs on each of the other six days of the week, and they could become the third team to beat them on all seven in top-flight history after Everton and West Ham.

Following their 2-0 win against Man City last season, Tottenham are looking to win consecutive home games against reigning Premier League champions for the first time since beating Manchester United in both 1999-00 and 2000-01.

