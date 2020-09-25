Tottenham vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Super Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

Tottenham are unlikely to have Sergio Reguilon available to make his debut against Newcastle.

The left-back, who joined from Real Madrid last week, is training but Jose Mourinho said he is not match fit.

Gareth Bale (knee) is definitely out while Mourinho could make a host of changes following the club's Europa League qualifying trip to North Macedonia on Thursday.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has decisions to make ahead of the trip south.

Full-back Jamal Lewis remains a doubt after suffering a nasty cut above his eye during Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Brighton, as does striker Allan Saint-Maximin following his premature exit from the same game with an ankle injury.

Defender Ciaran Clark is likely to miss out after damaging a thigh during Wednesday night's 7-0 Carabao Cup demolition of League Two Morecambe, for which Bruce made nine changes.

Defender Fabian Schar is back in light training after a shoulder injury, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

How to follow

