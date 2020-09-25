Tottenham vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Super Sunday (kick-off 2pm).
Team news
Tottenham are unlikely to have Sergio Reguilon available to make his debut against Newcastle.
The left-back, who joined from Real Madrid last week, is training but Jose Mourinho said he is not match fit.
Gareth Bale (knee) is definitely out while Mourinho could make a host of changes following the club's Europa League qualifying trip to North Macedonia on Thursday.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has decisions to make ahead of the trip south.
Full-back Jamal Lewis remains a doubt after suffering a nasty cut above his eye during Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Brighton, as does striker Allan Saint-Maximin following his premature exit from the same game with an ankle injury.
Defender Ciaran Clark is likely to miss out after damaging a thigh during Wednesday night's 7-0 Carabao Cup demolition of League Two Morecambe, for which Bruce made nine changes.
Defender Fabian Schar is back in light training after a shoulder injury, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.
How to follow
Live Renault Super Sunday
Tottenham vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Tottenham have won five of their last six league meetings with Newcastle, although the only exception was in this exact fixture last season when the Magpies won 1-0, which was also on MD3.
- Against no side have Newcastle won more Premier League away games than their 10 against Tottenham, with the Magpies winning four of their last six visits to Spurs (L2). Indeed, only Man Utd (13) and Chelsea (12) have won more often at Spurs in the competition than Newcastle.
- Of Premier League fixtures to have been played on at least 50 occasions, only Aston Villa v Liverpool (40 per cent - 20/50) has seen a higher percentage of away wins than Newcastle v Tottenham (36 [per cent - 18/50).
- Tottenham haven't lost consecutive home league games since January 2019 (vs Wolves and Manchester United), while they've not lost their first two home games of a Premier League campaign since 2008-09 (vs Sunderland and Aston Villa).
- Newcastle have won four of their last seven Premier League games in London (L3), including victory at West Ham on the opening weekend. The Magpies had only won three of their previous 24 top-flight matches in the capital (D3 L18).
- Newcastle haven't won both of their first two away games in a single league campaign since 1995-96, when they finished second under Kevin Keegan.