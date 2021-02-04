Tottenham vs West Brom preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is still likely to be without Harry Kane for the game against West Brom.

The England captain has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but is back in training.

Dele Alli (tendon), Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Sergio Reguilon (muscle) will all miss out as Spurs try and arrest a three-game losing run.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, signed on loan from Arsenal on deadline day, makes a swift return to north London for his West Brom debut.

Turkey midfielder Okay Yokuslu, another loan arrival from Celta Vigo, could be on the bench after his work visa was processed and he arrived at the Albion training ground on Friday.

Grady Diangana is closing in on a return to the matchday squad after being out for five weeks with hamstring trouble.

Jones Knows' prediction

Like many Premier League matches, the match result and correct score market represent no strong betting angles in this one. For the purposes of a prediction, a home win is obviously the most likely result as the Baggies will wilt under significant attacking pressure, like they've done all season. But you already knew that.

However, West Brom to get caught offside three or more times at 9/4 with Sky Bet does appeal for those looking for an angle in.

A switch to an unashamedly direct approach under Sam Allardyce has seen an upturn in the amount of times West Brom are getting caught offside. In four of the last 10 games in all competitions, the Baggies have been caught offside three or more times. And with Spurs happy to allow opposition plenty of territory - only Liverpool have caught more players offside this season than Jose Mourinho's side - then West Brom's long-ball approach can yield three offsides.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: West Brom to have three or more offsides (9/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham are looking to record their first league double over West Bromwich Albion since the 2011/12 season under manager Harry Redknapp.

West Brom have won just one of their last 14 away games against Spurs in all competitions (D6 L7), a 1-0 win in September 2014 at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 26 Premier League home games against promoted clubs (W23 D2), going down 1-3 against Wolves in December 2018.

Since a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2016, West Brom are winless in their last 11 Premier League games in London (D2 L9). The Baggies have lost each of their last five top-flight games in the capital, conceding at least twice each time.

In the past five seasons (including 2020-21), Tottenham have lost just two of their 28 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W20 D6), with those defeats coming against West Brom (May 2018) and Newcastle (August 2019).

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Tottenham

West Brom have conceded 26 Premier League goals in nine matches under Sam Allardyce, as many as they did in 13 games under Slaven Bilic. The record for most goals conceded in a manager's first 10 Premier League games at a club is 28, jointly held by Danny Wilson at Barnsley (1997), Nigel Adkins at Southampton (2012) and Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham (2018).

This is Spurs boss José Mourinho's first home Premier League meeting with West Brom since April 2018 with Man Utd, losing 1-0 against the Baggies, who were bottom of the table and would go on to be relegated.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has faced José Mourinho more often without winning than any other manager in the top-flight (P12 D3 L9), while Mourinho has only faced David Moyes (13) more times without losing than his 12 games against Allardyce in the Premier League.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 15 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring nine and assisting seven.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone conceded his 50th Premier League goal in their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United in his 21st appearance, the joint-quickest a goalkeeper has ever conceded 50 in the competition, along with Barnsley's David Watson in 1997/98.

