Tottenham vs Wolves preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Tottenham vs Wolves in the Premier League.

Team news

Tottenham will be without Ryan Sessegnon against Wolves.

The winger suffered a hip injury in the build-up to last week's loss to Chelsea and will not be fit for Sunday's game.

Erik Lamela (groin) is not training with the team but will be on the bench while Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Heung-min Son (arm) remain injured.

Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves are expected to return for Wolves after being rested at Espanyol.

The trio were given a breather for Thursday's 3-2 Europa League defeat in Barcelona as Wolves progressed 6-3 on aggregate.

Jonny is the only absentee for boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with the wing-back sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered against Norwich.

How to follow

Follow the match in our dedicated live blog, while highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Opta stats

Spurs have lost just one of their last seven league games against Wolves (W4 D2), though it was in their home meeting with them last season, losing 3-1.

Wolves won this exact fixture 3-1 last season - they've never won back-to-back away league games against Spurs before.

Tottenham are looking to secure three consecutive league wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since their first three such games at the ground in April 2019.

Since their promotion in 2018, Wolves are unbeaten in each of their eight Premier League games in London (W3 D5) - it's their longest unbeaten run in the capital in the top-flight since a run of 11 between 1972 and 1974.

Coming in to this weekend's fixtures, only the top two sides Liverpool and Manchester City have won more Premier League points than Spurs since José Mourinho took charge.

Wolves have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, as many as they had in their previous 23 games in the competition. Despite this, Wolves have both scored and conceded in a league-high 19 different Premier League games this season.

Charlie's prediction

Is Lucas Moura going to score goals? Is Dele Alli going to play? Who is going to be in a mood? Where is that killer final ball coming from for Spurs?

Wolves are a real handful going forward. Adama Traore's strength and pace is phenomenal. He looked like he always had that potential and is a real danger. Tottenham may be frustrated as the gaps in the defence could be exposed. Do they play three or four? Do they trust Jan Vertonghen?

Lucas Moura, when he plays at No 9, must use his pace in behind - he is not a link-up player. You might have to bring Dele in for the craft and intelligence to get them going. It would be fairly easy for a back three of Wolves to defend against. This then gives the wing-backs the licence to drive forward. I do not see a good day for Tottenham here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)