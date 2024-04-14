West Ham 2-0 Fulham: Andreas Pereira's double sees Cottagers get back to winning ways

Andreas Pereira's well-taken double either side of half-time saw Fulham win 2-0 at a lacklustre West Ham United as Marco Silva's side got back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The visitors made the short trip across the capital looking to end a three-game win-less run in the league and came across an obliging West Ham team who handed their opponents the opening goal on a plate.

West Ham centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos' attempted clearance went straight to Pereira in the box, with the Brazilian gratefully accepting the gift as he rounded Lukasz Fabianski and fired home into an empty net to give the Cottagers a ninth-minute lead.

It was Pereira, 28, who doubled Fulham's advantage with 18 minutes to go after a devastating counter-attack led by the attacking midfielder, who exchanged passes with Alex Iwobi, before side footing home past a helpless Fabianski.

Image: Andreas Pereira (right) celebrates with team-mates Rodrigo Muniz and Alex Iwobi after giving Fulham a 2-0 lead at West Ham

The hosts had their own chances, the best of which fell to Michail Antonio, only for the forward to blaze over just four minutes in on what was a frustrating afternoon for David Moyes' men.

As a result, 13th-placed Fulham move level on points with Bournemouth, while West Ham stay in eighth place after missing out on the chance to move above both Man Utd and Newcastle United and into sixth in the table.

How Fulham got back to winning ways

The home side came into the game after an energy-sapping Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash at Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night when two late goals broke the visitors' hearts and that disappointment may have played a role in this off-colour West Ham display.

West Ham really should have been ahead early on, but when the ball broke to Antonio eight yards out after Bernd Leno had done well to deny Vladimir Coufal, the striker somehow placed his shot over the unguarded goal.

Image: Andreas Pereira celebrates after opening the scoring for Fulham at West Ham

That was about as good as it got for the Hammers, though, as Fulham took control of proceedings, albeit thanks to a horror mistake from Mavropanos, who tried to control Alex Iwobi's long ball, only to gift possession straight to Pereira, who made no mistake.

And it was that exact same combination that created Fulham's second goal on the counter as Lucas Paqueta lost possession inside Fulham's half and within the blink of an eye Pereira was racing up field, before releasing Iwobi in the box and from his return pass, the player of the match tapped home to seal the victory.

Team news West Ham boss David Moyes made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.



The Scot brought in the likes of veteran striker Danny Ings to lead the line, while both Edson Alvarez and Nayef Aguerd were also recalled to the Hammers starting lineup.



Meanwhile, Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma dropped to the bench.



Meanwhile, Fulham manager Marco Silva made just the one alteration to the team that lost 1-0 late on at home to Newcastle United last Saturday, with the Portuguese opting for Sasa Lukic in midfield in place of Tom Cairney, who had to settle for a place on the subs' bench.

A flat West Ham, meanwhile, played out the final quarter of the game in a near silent stadium and will need to raise themselves if they are to have any chance of overturning Leverkusen's two-goal deficit in their return Europa League last-eight encounter on Thursday.

West Ham host the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday April 18. Kick-off 8pm. They return to Premier League action on Sunday April 21 at Crystal Palace. Kick-off 3pm.

Fulham welcome title-chasing Liverpool to Craven Cottage on Sunday April 21, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 4.30pm.

