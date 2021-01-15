West Ham vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Lukasz Fabianski is set to return for West Ham when Burnley visit the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Poland goalkeeper withdrew from the starting XI at Everton on New Year's Day as a precaution due to a thigh problem and was replaced by Darren Randolph, who kept his place for the FA Cup win at Stockport.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku is still recovering from knee surgery.

Charlie Taylor is Burnley's only doubt. The full-back has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield United at the end of last month.

Dwight McNeil returned from a groin problem as a substitute against Manchester United on Tuesday and could start, while striker Matej Vydra is also pushing for inclusion in the XI.

How to follow

Follow West Ham vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

It's hard to foresee anything but a drab, bitty and ultimately low-scoring encounter. Both teams are expertly organised in defence yet are not offering much going forward.

That has not stopped West Ham picking up points over the festive period with gritty draws against Southampton and Brighton and an even grittier win at Everton. I am not sure their current run is sustainable though with the performance against Stockport in the FA Cup sending out warning lights that things might be about to turn for David Moyes. They created an xG of just 0.85 in that one with the only goal coming via a set-piece to get them out of an embarrassing situation having played a full-strength team.

Meanwhile, Burnley are now back to their best, yet the markets do not seem to agree. Even in this one they are being priced up like a relegation-threatened side when really Sean Dyche's men are mid-table material. An away win at just under 4/1 is worth a look. It is also relevant that Burnley have won each of the last three meetings, without conceding.

Goals remain a problem for Dyche though, scoring just nine goals all season and they have scored more than once in just one of their last 15 Premier League games. But there have been shoots of light in that regard when assessing their expected goals data which has them registering a season total of 15.9 goals scored pointing to a slight underperformance in front of goal for the quality of chances they create. I am happy to back them here.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Ham lost just two of their first nine Premier League games against Burnley (W6 D1) but have since lost their last three in a row without finding the net.

Burnley are looking to win consecutive away league trips to West Ham for the first time since April 1961 under Harry Potts.

West Ham are looking to win their opening three matches in a calendar year in all competitions for only the second time in the last 28 years, achieving it in 2016 under Slaven Bilic.

Burnley have won just one of their last eight away league games (D3 L4) and have failed to score in five of their last six on the road with the exception in both cases being a 1-0 victory against Arsenal.

West Ham have scored in 14 of their 17 Premier League games this season, with only Liverpool (15) finding the net more often so far this term. However, having netted 12 goals in their first six league games this season, the Hammers have scored the same amount in their last 11.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has lost none of his four Premier League meetings with West Ham's David Moyes (W3 D1), the joint-most he has faced a manager without losing in the top-flight (also four vs Chris Hughton and David Wagner).

Burnley's Chris Wood has scored six goals in six Premier League appearances against West Ham, averaging a goal every 58 minutes against the Hammers.

West Ham's Tomas Soucek has scored eight Premier League goals but is yet to register an assist - only Dean Ashton (15) has scored more Premier League goals without an assist for the Hammers.

