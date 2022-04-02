Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa: Hosts hold off West Midlands rivals to move up to seventh in Premier League

Wolves held off West Midlands rivals Aston Villa to win 2-1 at Molineux and move up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Villa started the game on the front foot but Wolves soon took control, taking the lead when Jonny capitalised on some comical defending to fire the hosts in front in the seventh minute.

John McGinn slipped in midfield to allow Joao Moutinho to take the ball and Ezri Konsa then stumbled trying to cut out his pass. Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva had shots blocked before Jonny lashed a drive into the top corner.

Wolves doubled their advantage nine minutes before the break when Ashley Young headed Marcal's cross into his own net.

Having missed several opportunities to put the game to bed, Wolves were left to work hard for the victory when goalkeeper Jose Sa rushed out and fouled Villa forward Ollie Watkins five minutes before full-time.

Watkins stepped up to slot the penalty past Sa (86) to give his side hope, but the hosts held on for an important three points. They move above West Ham into seventh place. Villa stay ninth.

More to follow...

Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Friday 8th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Saturday 9th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Wolves travel to Newcastle on Friday live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 8pm.

Aston Villa face Tottenham at home on Saturday, April 9 live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 5.30pm.