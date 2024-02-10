Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Ivan Toney scores third in four games as Bees relieve pressure with rare win

Brentford put their poor form behind them as goals in each half from Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney saw them shock Molineux with a 2-0 win at Wolves.

The Bees came to the Black Country without a single point on the road since late October, but struck a deserved opener 10 minutes before half-time when Christian Norgaard nodded Sergio Reguilon's corner beyond a stranded Jose Sa.

Wolves twice hit the post through Pedro Neto and thought they had found an equaliser when Craig Dawson glanced a cross home before VAR ruled the defender offside.

They dominated the second period but struggled to create further opportunities without the influential Matheus Cunha, who worryingly headed straight down the tunnel after being substituted following a heavy fall before half-time.

In fact, Brentford showed little sign of a team who had dropped a league-high 26 points from winning positions, and instead displayed a clinical edge as Toney coolly volleyed a second home from their only chance of the second half.

That was enough to end a run of seven defeats from eight for the visitors, who moved six points above the relegation zone with a vital three points.

How Brentford upset the odds at Molineux

Thomas Frank had insisted his side had deserved more than their dismal recent run of form and sent his side out to prove it from the off at Molineux, with the high-pressing and quick tempo of old finally back in full flow from the first whistle.

Wolves never got to grips with their first-half intensity and Neal Maupay twice could have put them ahead in the early stages, first denied on the half-volley by Sa before his glancing header from the resulting corner was comfortably held.

Norgaard made sure his contribution was more telling when he got to another corner with half-time approaching, holding off Dawson to nod into an unguarded net at the near post after Sa failed to anticipate his late run.

It was an unusually timid showing from Gary O'Neil's side, not aided by Cunha's withdrawal, and it was no surprise they returned with more fight and intent, as well as a change in shape to accompany Nathan Fraser's introduction.

Image: Christian Norgaard's goal was his second of the season and his first since October

Neto had pulled a strong stop out of Mark Flekken with Wolves' best effort before the break and he went closer soon after it, smacking the base of the post following a deep cross, before the hosts thought their improvement had been rewarded through Dawson's header.

He glanced Neto's inviting delivery past a motionless Flekken only to see his moment of redemption cut short, when a VAR review noticed him inches ahead of the last man and just offside.

Brentford heeded the warning and dug in for the rest of the second period, resolutely defending their 18-yard box while struggling to make anything stick on the break.

They made their one opportunity of the half count as Toney showed the Bees what they had been missing, and how Cunha's absence had robbed Wolves, by anticipating Vitaly Janelt's floated cross perfectly and holding off his man to beat Sa from 12 yards.

Wolves never threatened from then on, as the hosts continued to dominate without a cutting edge, and a muted Molineux fast began to empty.

What's next?

Both Wolves and Brentford are back in Premier League action next Saturday.

Wolves travel to Tottenham on February 17; kick-off 3pm. Brentford return to the Gtech next weekend as they host Liverpool; kick-off 12.30pm.

