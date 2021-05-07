Wolves vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Joao Moutinho could feature for Wolves when they face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday lunchtime.

The veteran midfielder has been out since mid-April with an ankle complaint but has returned to full training.

Defender Willy Boly will not return before next weekend's meeting with Tottenham after suffering long-term effects of Covid-19.

2:40 We take a look at some of the stats surrounding matchweek 35 in the Premier League

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns but Seagulls midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to return.

Lallana, who missed last weekend's 2-0 win over Leeds due to a calf issue, is not expected to be available until next weekend's clash with West Ham.

Albion remain without Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee).

Last time out...

2:43 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Leeds in the Premier League

The lack of praise for the way Brighton defend has gone on too long. It's time to sing about them.

In their last 15 games, Graham Potter's side have conceded just 10 goals. It's the joint-best record in the Premier League along with Chelsea for that period. Have they been fortunate in that run? Not according to the expected goals against numbers that completely align with their sensational actual record.

A big reason for their solidity is down to Lewis Dunk, who yet again was absolutely beast-like in the win over Leeds.

He is the complete package now. Apart from Ruben Dias and Harry Maguire, there isn't a better centre-back in the league on current form. That begs the question why are the likes of Conor Coady - who he'll face here - and Tyrone Mings ahead of him in the England pecking order? Gareth Southgate, who handed Dunk his only England cap, surely can't ignore these level of performances for much longer? With the lack of options in that area of the field for England, Dunk could be the surprise package when the squad is announced at the end of the month. He deserves a crack.

The 25/1 on offer from Sky Bet for him to make the 26-man squad is begging to be backed. Another clean sheet in an away win at Molineux would do his cause no harm either.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Lewis Dunk to make 26-man England squad (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Wolves have won just one of their last 13 league meetings with Brighton (D8 L4), with each of the last four games between the sides ending level.

Brighton haven't lost an away league game against Wolves since April 2006, winning one and drawing five since. The Seagulls have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four league visits to Molineux, though three of those games have finished 0-0.

Wolves have never won a top-flight game against Brighton in 11 attempts (D4 L7) - it's the most one team has faced another in English top-flight history without recording a win.

Wolves have failed to score in eight of their 11 top-flight meetings with Brighton. They've netted six goals against the Seagulls in total, with half of these coming in their 3-3 draw in the reverse meeting.

Wolves have lost three of their last four Premier League home games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 12 at Molineux (W5 D4).

Brighton have won six of their 18 league games so far in 2021 (D6 L6), already one more than they managed in the whole of 2020 (W5 D16 L13).

Wolves have scored more than two goals in just one of their last 37 Premier League games (36 goals in total), doing so in their 3-3 draw with Brighton in January.

